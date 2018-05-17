© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Business | May 17, 2018
Orbotech enters development partnership with IME
Orbotech's partnership with IME includes the integration of Orbotech's Emerald UV Laser Drilling solution into IME's Development Line to develop FOWLP capabilities for next-generation consumer electronics, healthcare and automotive technologies.
Orbotech and A*STAR's Institute of Microelectronics (IME), announces a joint lab agreement confirming Orbotech as a partner in IME's FOWLP joint lab and as a member of the IME FOWLP development line consortium, a press release from Orbotech states.
Orbotech's Emerald UV Laser Drilling solution is one of the key processes available in the FOWLP joint lab development line. The FOWLP development line at IME's facilities at Singapore Science Park II, and its new facilities at Fusionopolis Two, will allow IME and its partners to develop technologies that will serve a wide range of markets including consumer electronics, healthcare and automotive.
"Orbotech is honored to be part of IME's FOWLP development joint lab and FOWLP development line consortium," Dr. Abraham Gross, Corporate Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Innovation of Orbotech, says in the press release.
"This collaboration builds on the long-term relationship that IME has with Orbotech's SPTS Technologies, a leading supplier of advanced packaging solutions. We are always pleased to cooperate with technology and process innovation initiatives that push the electronics packaging industry forward and enable solutions for complex challenges. The Emerald UV Laser Drilling system is just one of the building blocks that we, at Orbotech, provide to enhance the quality and efficiency of the production process for 3D IC and other complex high density packaging structures," Gross continues.
