© Niroworld Dreamstime.com Business | May 15, 2018
Epistar files US patent infringement lawsuit against V-TAC USA
LED solid-state lighting manufacturer, Epistar Corporation, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against V-TAC USA Corp. (“V-TAC”) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.
The complaint asserts that V-TAC’s LED filament bulbs infringe seven Epistar patents and seeks injunctive relief to halt further sale of the infringing products.
"Innovation is at the heart of Epistar’s business, and the protection of Epistar’s investment in its research and development efforts is of the utmost importance to Epistar as well as its partners and customers. To date, Epistar has invested over millions of dollars in the research and development of cutting-edge LED technologies resulting in over 4000 issued patents and pending patent applications. Epistar’s intellectual property has laid the foundation for LED filament (bulb) and/or LED bulb technologies, empowering state-of-the-art products for ever-growing consumers worldwide," Epostar writes in a press release.
As of May 8, 2018, Epistar’s licensees include Supertrend, QLS, and Kaistar, whose LED filament bulb are licensed.
Epistar’s complaint alleges that the V-TAC’s LED filament bulbs such as the VT-5115D Light Bulbs (P/N: 215), VT-5100D Light Bulbs (P/N: 200) and VT-5133 Light Bulbs (P/N: 283) infringe one or more of Epistar’s US patents.
"Innovation is at the heart of Epistar’s business, and the protection of Epistar’s investment in its research and development efforts is of the utmost importance to Epistar as well as its partners and customers. To date, Epistar has invested over millions of dollars in the research and development of cutting-edge LED technologies resulting in over 4000 issued patents and pending patent applications. Epistar’s intellectual property has laid the foundation for LED filament (bulb) and/or LED bulb technologies, empowering state-of-the-art products for ever-growing consumers worldwide," Epostar writes in a press release.
As of May 8, 2018, Epistar’s licensees include Supertrend, QLS, and Kaistar, whose LED filament bulb are licensed.
Epistar’s complaint alleges that the V-TAC’s LED filament bulbs such as the VT-5115D Light Bulbs (P/N: 215), VT-5100D Light Bulbs (P/N: 200) and VT-5133 Light Bulbs (P/N: 283) infringe one or more of Epistar’s US patents.
AdvanIDe is the new distribution partner for LEGIC products AdvanIDe – Advanced ID Electronics – an independent provider of semiconductors for...
Avnet invests in UK IoT innovations provider Hanhaa, a UK based IoT innovations provider, announces that technology distributor Avnet...
Epistar files US patent infringement lawsuit against V-TAC USA LED solid-state lighting manufacturer, Epistar Corporation, has filed a patent...
Molex acquires FPGA specialist Molex announces that the company is acquiring BittWare, Inc., a provider of computing...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosHorticulture LED Lighting: Würth Elektronik introduces new LEDs from the high power ceramic series LEDs are an innovative alternative to conventional lighting sources in the application of horticulture. To meet the requirements in that area, Würth Elektronik has launched its new product series WL-SMDC.
Adesto acquires S3 Semiconductors Silicon Valley based IoT player, Adesto Technologies, has acquired Dublin-based S3...
Molex & Samtec collaborate on next-gen data center solutions The two companies announces a Licensed Source Agreement which brings together...
On Semi expands manufacturing operations On Semiconductor announces that the company is expanding its manufacturing facility in Rochester, New York.
Litarion GmbH has to stop business operations The battery component manufacturer Litarion ceases business operations. No...
Meyer Burger divests its Solar Systems business As part of an optimisation programme regarding the Thun manufacturing site (Switzerland), Meyer Burger Technology will transfer its Solar Systems business and the 32 impacted employees to 3S Solar Plus AG.
Dresden gets Development Center for automotive electronics... Infineon is setting up a new Development Center at its Dresden location. The company...
Premier Farnell enters new global franchise with SiTime This new franchise will give Farnell element14 customers access to SiTime’s MEMS-based...
STMicro adds new high-accuracy MEMS sensors for advanced... STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum...
Fresenius Medical Care and a new technology development center in Germany Fresenius Medical Care has taken another step in the expansion of its production and development site in Schweinfurt, Germany. At an official ceremony, the company broke ground on a new technology center for...
Apacer launches industrial-grade wide-temp identification defining IC... In response to the frequent malfunction of commercial grade IC marketed for...
Data Respons signs Swedish R&D contract Data Respons has signed a contract of SEK 22 million with a customer within industrial...
TDK acquires Faraday Semi to strengthen its power solutions TDK Corporation says it has acquired Faraday Semi LLC, a US-based venture-backed...
ON Semi acquires SiPM, SPAD and LiDAR sensing specialist ON Semiconductor is acquiring SensL Technologies Ltd. (SensL). The acquisition positions ON Semi to extend its market share in automotive sensing applications for ADAS and autonomous driving with expanded capabilities in...
Low cost 1W DC/DC converters with dual outputs Following the success of the R1SX 1W DC/DC converters, RECOM has extended its...
MegaChips makes strategic investment in Sckipio Semiconductor company, MegaChips, is the lead investor in a USD 10 million round in...
Cohu to acquire Xcerra Cohu, Inc. and Xcerra Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement...
Hella and BHAP launch electronics JV in China The lighting and electronics company continues to expand its presence on the Chinese...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
- Lead times of 50 weeks or more; EMS-provider takes steps to mitigate market slowdown
- ElringKlinger supplies battery systems for Sono Motors’ solar vehicle
- Fresenius Medical Care and a new technology development center in Germany
- Philips acquires NightBalance
- Mini LED may have a chance to compete with OLED in several markets
Comments