© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Business | May 14, 2018
Molex & Samtec collaborate on next-gen data center solutions
The two companies announces a Licensed Source Agreement which brings together innovations that provide a new generation of solutions to meet the evolving needs of 56G and 112G data speeds.
Molex and Samtec are the only suppliers licensed to offer the Molex BiPass and Samtec Twinax Flyover Systems to meet the needs of the growing number of high-speed applications required as data centers evolve with hyperscale models and increased virtualization. The scope of the Licensed Source Agreement includes next generation high speed cable, cable assemblies and connectors and is intended to offer customers two sources for a complete optimized channel that will allow for a broader base of twinax technology both inside and outside of the box, a press release from Molex reads.
As bandwidth requirements rapidly increase, routing signals through lossy PCBs, vias and other components has become one of the most complex challenges designers face. The Molex and Samtec collaboration aims to bring an electrical and mechanical solution with advanced features for improved signal integrity, longer reach, EMI containment and thermal efficiencies.
“Molex is excited to be collaborating with Samtec on this industry challenge,” said Brian Hauge, vice president and general manager of the copper solutions business unit, Molex. “Molex and Samtec have a rich history of delivering unique connectivity solutions to the market. Through this collaboration, we expect these core technology building blocks will enable the industry with a viable platform supporting 112Gbps+ channels.”
“The constant demand for faster data rates in data center equipment, HPC and other applications require the most advanced technologies. The agreement provides the means for Samtec and Molex to offer architecture flexibility and future innovations across the industry,” said Brian Vicich, vice president of engineering, Samtec.
As bandwidth requirements rapidly increase, routing signals through lossy PCBs, vias and other components has become one of the most complex challenges designers face. The Molex and Samtec collaboration aims to bring an electrical and mechanical solution with advanced features for improved signal integrity, longer reach, EMI containment and thermal efficiencies.
“Molex is excited to be collaborating with Samtec on this industry challenge,” said Brian Hauge, vice president and general manager of the copper solutions business unit, Molex. “Molex and Samtec have a rich history of delivering unique connectivity solutions to the market. Through this collaboration, we expect these core technology building blocks will enable the industry with a viable platform supporting 112Gbps+ channels.”
“The constant demand for faster data rates in data center equipment, HPC and other applications require the most advanced technologies. The agreement provides the means for Samtec and Molex to offer architecture flexibility and future innovations across the industry,” said Brian Vicich, vice president of engineering, Samtec.
AdvanIDe is the new distribution partner for LEGIC products AdvanIDe – Advanced ID Electronics – an independent provider of semiconductors for...
Avnet invests in UK IoT innovations provider Hanhaa, a UK based IoT innovations provider, announces that technology distributor Avnet...
Epistar files US patent infringement lawsuit against V-TAC USA LED solid-state lighting manufacturer, Epistar Corporation, has filed a patent...
Molex acquires FPGA specialist Molex announces that the company is acquiring BittWare, Inc., a provider of computing...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosHorticulture LED Lighting: Würth Elektronik introduces new LEDs from the high power ceramic series LEDs are an innovative alternative to conventional lighting sources in the application of horticulture. To meet the requirements in that area, Würth Elektronik has launched its new product series WL-SMDC.
Adesto acquires S3 Semiconductors Silicon Valley based IoT player, Adesto Technologies, has acquired Dublin-based S3...
Molex & Samtec collaborate on next-gen data center solutions The two companies announces a Licensed Source Agreement which brings together...
On Semi expands manufacturing operations On Semiconductor announces that the company is expanding its manufacturing facility in Rochester, New York.
Litarion GmbH has to stop business operations The battery component manufacturer Litarion ceases business operations. No...
Meyer Burger divests its Solar Systems business As part of an optimisation programme regarding the Thun manufacturing site (Switzerland), Meyer Burger Technology will transfer its Solar Systems business and the 32 impacted employees to 3S Solar Plus AG.
Dresden gets Development Center for automotive electronics... Infineon is setting up a new Development Center at its Dresden location. The company...
Premier Farnell enters new global franchise with SiTime This new franchise will give Farnell element14 customers access to SiTime’s MEMS-based...
STMicro adds new high-accuracy MEMS sensors for advanced... STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum...
Fresenius Medical Care and a new technology development center in Germany Fresenius Medical Care has taken another step in the expansion of its production and development site in Schweinfurt, Germany. At an official ceremony, the company broke ground on a new technology center for...
Apacer launches industrial-grade wide-temp identification defining IC... In response to the frequent malfunction of commercial grade IC marketed for...
Data Respons signs Swedish R&D contract Data Respons has signed a contract of SEK 22 million with a customer within industrial...
TDK acquires Faraday Semi to strengthen its power solutions TDK Corporation says it has acquired Faraday Semi LLC, a US-based venture-backed...
ON Semi acquires SiPM, SPAD and LiDAR sensing specialist ON Semiconductor is acquiring SensL Technologies Ltd. (SensL). The acquisition positions ON Semi to extend its market share in automotive sensing applications for ADAS and autonomous driving with expanded capabilities in...
Low cost 1W DC/DC converters with dual outputs Following the success of the R1SX 1W DC/DC converters, RECOM has extended its...
MegaChips makes strategic investment in Sckipio Semiconductor company, MegaChips, is the lead investor in a USD 10 million round in...
Cohu to acquire Xcerra Cohu, Inc. and Xcerra Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement...
Hella and BHAP launch electronics JV in China The lighting and electronics company continues to expand its presence on the Chinese...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
- Lead times of 50 weeks or more; EMS-provider takes steps to mitigate market slowdown
- ElringKlinger supplies battery systems for Sono Motors’ solar vehicle
- Fresenius Medical Care and a new technology development center in Germany
- Philips acquires NightBalance
- Mini LED may have a chance to compete with OLED in several markets
Comments