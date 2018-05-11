© Infineon Components | May 11, 2018
Dresden gets Development Center for automotive electronics and AI
Infineon is setting up a new Development Center at its Dresden location. The company is planning to create around 100 additional new jobs in the first phase. The new Development Center is expected to employ a total of around 250 people in the medium term.
One focus of it will be to develop new products and solutions for automotive and power electronics, as well as artificial intelligence. It is scheduled to be launched in the course of the 2018 calendar year, a press release states.
In Dresden, the Infineon Group already has one of its largest and most cutting-edge locations for developing wafer technologies and manufacturing processes, as well as a highly automated production plant. 2,200 employees carry out research into and develop technologies for microcontrollers, sensors and power semiconductors and make chips there – including for the automotive industry. System integration is gaining in importance to enable complex interaction between semiconductors in more and more technically sophisticated cars. Modeling complex systems and developing highly integrated products will be one of the new Development Center’s core tasks in addition to chip design.
“Microelectronics is responsible for around 90 percent of all innovations in the car. Semiconductors are a prerequisite for electromobility and autonomous driving, trends that are major growth drivers for Infineon,” says Dr. Reinhard Ploss, Chief Executive Officer of Infineon Technologies AG. “Algorithms, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things play a key part in the increasing networking of traffic systems. The new Development Center will also address those issues intensively. We will create synergies as a result of the direct links with our development and production location in Dresden. That will help us develop products faster and put them on the market sooner.”
“Over the past years we’ve continuously increased our share of the growing market for automotive electronics,” says Peter Schiefer, Division President Automotive at Infineon. “We’re one of the technology leaders in the field of electromobility and autonomous driving. We’ll expand our leading position further thanks to the new Development Center in Dresden.”
“The State Government of Saxony offers us ideal conditions to do business in Dresden,” says Mathias Kamolz, Managing Director of Infineon Technologies Dresden GmbH. “We can also leverage a broad network of suppliers, universities, research establishments and public institutions in Saxony. The new Development Center will help Infineon enhance its development expertise in Dresden and deepen its successful collaboration with local partners.”
In Dresden, the Infineon Group already has one of its largest and most cutting-edge locations for developing wafer technologies and manufacturing processes, as well as a highly automated production plant. 2,200 employees carry out research into and develop technologies for microcontrollers, sensors and power semiconductors and make chips there – including for the automotive industry. System integration is gaining in importance to enable complex interaction between semiconductors in more and more technically sophisticated cars. Modeling complex systems and developing highly integrated products will be one of the new Development Center’s core tasks in addition to chip design.
“Microelectronics is responsible for around 90 percent of all innovations in the car. Semiconductors are a prerequisite for electromobility and autonomous driving, trends that are major growth drivers for Infineon,” says Dr. Reinhard Ploss, Chief Executive Officer of Infineon Technologies AG. “Algorithms, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things play a key part in the increasing networking of traffic systems. The new Development Center will also address those issues intensively. We will create synergies as a result of the direct links with our development and production location in Dresden. That will help us develop products faster and put them on the market sooner.”
“Over the past years we’ve continuously increased our share of the growing market for automotive electronics,” says Peter Schiefer, Division President Automotive at Infineon. “We’re one of the technology leaders in the field of electromobility and autonomous driving. We’ll expand our leading position further thanks to the new Development Center in Dresden.”
“The State Government of Saxony offers us ideal conditions to do business in Dresden,” says Mathias Kamolz, Managing Director of Infineon Technologies Dresden GmbH. “We can also leverage a broad network of suppliers, universities, research establishments and public institutions in Saxony. The new Development Center will help Infineon enhance its development expertise in Dresden and deepen its successful collaboration with local partners.”
Dresden gets Development Center for automotive electronics... Infineon is setting up a new Development Center at its Dresden location. The company...
Premier Farnell enters new global franchise with SiTime This new franchise will give Farnell element14 customers access to SiTime’s MEMS-based...
STMicro adds new high-accuracy MEMS sensors for advanced... STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum...
Fresenius Medical Care and a new technology development center in Germany Fresenius Medical Care has taken another step in the expansion of its production and development site in Schweinfurt, Germany. At an official ceremony, the company broke ground on a new technology center for...
Apacer launches industrial-grade wide-temp identification defining IC... In response to the frequent malfunction of commercial grade IC marketed for...
Data Respons signs Swedish R&D contract Data Respons has signed a contract of SEK 22 million with a customer within industrial...
TDK acquires Faraday Semi to strengthen its power solutions TDK Corporation says it has acquired Faraday Semi LLC, a US-based venture-backed...
ON Semi acquires SiPM, SPAD and LiDAR sensing specialist ON Semiconductor is acquiring SensL Technologies Ltd. (SensL). The acquisition positions ON Semi to extend its market share in automotive sensing applications for ADAS and autonomous driving with expanded capabilities in...
Low cost 1W DC/DC converters with dual outputs Following the success of the R1SX 1W DC/DC converters, RECOM has extended its...
MegaChips makes strategic investment in Sckipio Semiconductor company, MegaChips, is the lead investor in a USD 10 million round in...
Cohu to acquire Xcerra Cohu, Inc. and Xcerra Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement...
Hella and BHAP launch electronics JV in China The lighting and electronics company continues to expand its presence on the Chinese...
Rexton wants to lead the LED revolution in Middle East Region The LED lighting industry has seen a paradigm shift, propelled by the exponential urban...
VPEC expands capacities with Aixtron technology Taiwanese epi foundry, Visual Photonics Epitaxy Co. Ltd. (VPEC), chooses Aixtron MOCVD...
US Air Force selects Raytheon's all digital radar warning receiver The U.S. Air Force awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract for...
Osram acquires Minnesota-based VCSEL specialists Vixar Osram has added to its expertise in semiconductor-based optical...
General LED acquires Acolyte Group General LED Holdings has completed its acquisition of the Acolyte Group, a New York, NY...
EV Group starts construction of new manufacturing building EV Group (EVG) says it has started construction work for the next expansion phase of its corporate headquarters in St. Florian am Inn, Upper Austria
Semtech acquires US-based IC Interconnect Semtech Corporation says that the company has acquired substantially all the assets of IC...
Swissbit partners with Hagiwara Solutions Swissbit AG is cooperating with Hagiwara Solutions Co., Ltd. for security ventures.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments