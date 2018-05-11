© Infineon

Dresden gets Development Center for automotive electronics and AI

Infineon is setting up a new Development Center at its Dresden location. The company is planning to create around 100 additional new jobs in the first phase. The new Development Center is expected to employ a total of around 250 people in the medium term.

One focus of it will be to develop new products and solutions for automotive and power electronics, as well as artificial intelligence. It is scheduled to be launched in the course of the 2018 calendar year, a press release states.



In Dresden, the Infineon Group already has one of its largest and most cutting-edge locations for developing wafer technologies and manufacturing processes, as well as a highly automated production plant. 2,200 employees carry out research into and develop technologies for microcontrollers, sensors and power semiconductors and make chips there – including for the automotive industry. System integration is gaining in importance to enable complex interaction between semiconductors in more and more technically sophisticated cars. Modeling complex systems and developing highly integrated products will be one of the new Development Center’s core tasks in addition to chip design.



“Microelectronics is responsible for around 90 percent of all innovations in the car. Semiconductors are a prerequisite for electromobility and autonomous driving, trends that are major growth drivers for Infineon,” says Dr. Reinhard Ploss, Chief Executive Officer of Infineon Technologies AG. “Algorithms, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things play a key part in the increasing networking of traffic systems. The new Development Center will also address those issues intensively. We will create synergies as a result of the direct links with our development and production location in Dresden. That will help us develop products faster and put them on the market sooner.”



“Over the past years we’ve continuously increased our share of the growing market for automotive electronics,” says Peter Schiefer, Division President Automotive at Infineon. “We’re one of the technology leaders in the field of electromobility and autonomous driving. We’ll expand our leading position further thanks to the new Development Center in Dresden.”



“The State Government of Saxony offers us ideal conditions to do business in Dresden,” says Mathias Kamolz, Managing Director of Infineon Technologies Dresden GmbH. “We can also leverage a broad network of suppliers, universities, research establishments and public institutions in Saxony. The new Development Center will help Infineon enhance its development expertise in Dresden and deepen its successful collaboration with local partners.”