© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com Components | May 11, 2018
Premier Farnell enters new global franchise with SiTime
This new franchise will give Farnell element14 customers access to SiTime’s MEMS-based silicon timing solutions.
Over one billion SiTime silicon timing devices are being used today in a broad range of applications from smartphones, tablets and cameras to air transportation and earthquake detection systems. Devices such as mobile phones, fitness trackers and tablets rely on the small size and low power consumption of SiTime products. Mission-critical electronics such as space rockets, self-driving vehicles and earthquake detection systems rely on the reliability and precision of the company’s solutions.
Jeff Uden, Global Category Director, IP&E for Premier Farnell and Farnell element14 said in a press release: “As the Development Distributor we aim to provide our customers with the very best devices for them to develop their products. SiTime is driving real innovation in this market, providing chip-scale packages for timing solutions. SiTime products are a great match for Farnell element14 customers looking for increased flexibility and reliable timing solutions in a tiny package.”
Mark Lunsford, EVP, WW Sales, from SiTime added: “SiTime is redefining timing technology and is uniquely focused on solving the most difficult timing problems for the electronics industry. We take pride in the reliability, robustness, and accuracy of our timing devices, especially in harsh conditions. That is why customers are using our timing products in 5G infrastructure, self-driving cars, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence systems. Our MEMS timing devices are up to 20 times more reliable, 30 times more resistant to shock and vibration and offer 50 times better quality. We are delighted to add Premier Farnell to our distributor network, as we continue to drive the electronics market to silicon-based timing.”
Jeff Uden, Global Category Director, IP&E for Premier Farnell and Farnell element14 said in a press release: “As the Development Distributor we aim to provide our customers with the very best devices for them to develop their products. SiTime is driving real innovation in this market, providing chip-scale packages for timing solutions. SiTime products are a great match for Farnell element14 customers looking for increased flexibility and reliable timing solutions in a tiny package.”
Mark Lunsford, EVP, WW Sales, from SiTime added: “SiTime is redefining timing technology and is uniquely focused on solving the most difficult timing problems for the electronics industry. We take pride in the reliability, robustness, and accuracy of our timing devices, especially in harsh conditions. That is why customers are using our timing products in 5G infrastructure, self-driving cars, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence systems. Our MEMS timing devices are up to 20 times more reliable, 30 times more resistant to shock and vibration and offer 50 times better quality. We are delighted to add Premier Farnell to our distributor network, as we continue to drive the electronics market to silicon-based timing.”
Dresden gets Development Center for automotive electronics... Infineon is setting up a new Development Center at its Dresden location. The company...
Premier Farnell enters new global franchise with SiTime This new franchise will give Farnell element14 customers access to SiTime’s MEMS-based...
STMicro adds new high-accuracy MEMS sensors for advanced... STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum...
Fresenius Medical Care and a new technology development center in Germany Fresenius Medical Care has taken another step in the expansion of its production and development site in Schweinfurt, Germany. At an official ceremony, the company broke ground on a new technology center for...
Apacer launches industrial-grade wide-temp identification defining IC... In response to the frequent malfunction of commercial grade IC marketed for...
Data Respons signs Swedish R&D contract Data Respons has signed a contract of SEK 22 million with a customer within industrial...
TDK acquires Faraday Semi to strengthen its power solutions TDK Corporation says it has acquired Faraday Semi LLC, a US-based venture-backed...
ON Semi acquires SiPM, SPAD and LiDAR sensing specialist ON Semiconductor is acquiring SensL Technologies Ltd. (SensL). The acquisition positions ON Semi to extend its market share in automotive sensing applications for ADAS and autonomous driving with expanded capabilities in...
Low cost 1W DC/DC converters with dual outputs Following the success of the R1SX 1W DC/DC converters, RECOM has extended its...
MegaChips makes strategic investment in Sckipio Semiconductor company, MegaChips, is the lead investor in a USD 10 million round in...
Cohu to acquire Xcerra Cohu, Inc. and Xcerra Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement...
Hella and BHAP launch electronics JV in China The lighting and electronics company continues to expand its presence on the Chinese...
Rexton wants to lead the LED revolution in Middle East Region The LED lighting industry has seen a paradigm shift, propelled by the exponential urban...
VPEC expands capacities with Aixtron technology Taiwanese epi foundry, Visual Photonics Epitaxy Co. Ltd. (VPEC), chooses Aixtron MOCVD...
US Air Force selects Raytheon's all digital radar warning receiver The U.S. Air Force awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract for...
Osram acquires Minnesota-based VCSEL specialists Vixar Osram has added to its expertise in semiconductor-based optical...
General LED acquires Acolyte Group General LED Holdings has completed its acquisition of the Acolyte Group, a New York, NY...
EV Group starts construction of new manufacturing building EV Group (EVG) says it has started construction work for the next expansion phase of its corporate headquarters in St. Florian am Inn, Upper Austria
Semtech acquires US-based IC Interconnect Semtech Corporation says that the company has acquired substantially all the assets of IC...
Swissbit partners with Hagiwara Solutions Swissbit AG is cooperating with Hagiwara Solutions Co., Ltd. for security ventures.
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments