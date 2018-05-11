© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Premier Farnell enters new global franchise with SiTime

This new franchise will give Farnell element14 customers access to SiTime’s MEMS-based silicon timing solutions.

Over one billion SiTime silicon timing devices are being used today in a broad range of applications from smartphones, tablets and cameras to air transportation and earthquake detection systems. Devices such as mobile phones, fitness trackers and tablets rely on the small size and low power consumption of SiTime products. Mission-critical electronics such as space rockets, self-driving vehicles and earthquake detection systems rely on the reliability and precision of the company’s solutions.



Jeff Uden, Global Category Director, IP&E for Premier Farnell and Farnell element14 said in a press release: “As the Development Distributor we aim to provide our customers with the very best devices for them to develop their products. SiTime is driving real innovation in this market, providing chip-scale packages for timing solutions. SiTime products are a great match for Farnell element14 customers looking for increased flexibility and reliable timing solutions in a tiny package.”



Mark Lunsford, EVP, WW Sales, from SiTime added: “SiTime is redefining timing technology and is uniquely focused on solving the most difficult timing problems for the electronics industry. We take pride in the reliability, robustness, and accuracy of our timing devices, especially in harsh conditions. That is why customers are using our timing products in 5G infrastructure, self-driving cars, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence systems. Our MEMS timing devices are up to 20 times more reliable, 30 times more resistant to shock and vibration and offer 50 times better quality. We are delighted to add Premier Farnell to our distributor network, as we continue to drive the electronics market to silicon-based timing.”