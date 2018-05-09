© Data Respons

Data Respons signs Swedish R&D contract

Data Respons has signed a contract of SEK 22 million with a customer within industrial automation.

The contract includes R&D services and smarter solutions embedded in the customer's industrial products offered in several vertical markets, the company announces in a press release.



"The across industry trend of smarter, more connected and automated solutions (like Internet of Things) requires a development team with multi-discipline competences covering the entire value chain. Our skilled engineers has extensive experience in developing products from the sensor level to the final app, making us a good partner for these challenges," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.



"I am pleased to see that customers continue to trust Data Respons' specialist competence and select us as their long-term R&D development partner for their advanced solutions," concludes Ragnvaldsen.