© RECOM Products | May 09, 2018
Low cost 1W DC/DC converters with dual outputs
Following the success of the R1SX 1W DC/DC converters, RECOM has extended its portfolio with the R1DX series to cover dual output voltage applications.
This is a product release announcement by Recom Power GmbH. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The R1DX series is ideal for EIA/TIA-232 bus isolation and a wide range of industrial automation control equipment, sensors, isolated operational amplifiers and test & measurement equipment that require bipolar supply voltages.
The R1DX series are high-quality open-frame SMD converters, which deliver stable performance on symmetric dual outputs at a very competitive price. They operate from 5V and offer ±5, ±9, ±12 or ±15 dual outputs. There is no minimum load required, and the quiescent consumption is less than 150mW. The pin-out is industry standard and compatible with the R1S/R1D series. High isolation of up to 3kVDC (/H option) make them an ideal solution for isolating data transfer lines in legacy communication protocols (e.g. RS-232) and for isolated DAC and sensor applications.
The modules operate at a wide temperature range from -40°C to +95°C without derating and can drive up to ±1000µF capacitive loads, which is multiple times higher than the competition. The series is fully certified to IEC/UL/EN62368-1 and UL60950-1 and is 10/10 RoHS-conform. Class A EMC conformity requires only an input capacitor and a simple low cost LC filter is all that is needed for Class B EMC. Samples are now available from all authorized distributors.
The R1DX series are high-quality open-frame SMD converters, which deliver stable performance on symmetric dual outputs at a very competitive price. They operate from 5V and offer ±5, ±9, ±12 or ±15 dual outputs. There is no minimum load required, and the quiescent consumption is less than 150mW. The pin-out is industry standard and compatible with the R1S/R1D series. High isolation of up to 3kVDC (/H option) make them an ideal solution for isolating data transfer lines in legacy communication protocols (e.g. RS-232) and for isolated DAC and sensor applications.
The modules operate at a wide temperature range from -40°C to +95°C without derating and can drive up to ±1000µF capacitive loads, which is multiple times higher than the competition. The series is fully certified to IEC/UL/EN62368-1 and UL60950-1 and is 10/10 RoHS-conform. Class A EMC conformity requires only an input capacitor and a simple low cost LC filter is all that is needed for Class B EMC. Samples are now available from all authorized distributors.
ON Semi acquires SiPM, SPAD and LiDAR sensing specialist ON Semiconductor is acquiring SensL Technologies Ltd. (SensL). The acquisition positions ON Semi to extend its market share in automotive sensing applications for ADAS and autonomous driving with expanded capabilities in...
Low cost 1W DC/DC converters with dual outputs Following the success of the R1SX 1W DC/DC converters, RECOM has extended its...
MegaChips makes strategic investment in Sckipio Semiconductor company, MegaChips, is the lead investor in a USD 10 million round in...
Cohu to acquire Xcerra Cohu, Inc. and Xcerra Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement...
Hella and BHAP launch electronics JV in China The lighting and electronics company continues to expand its presence on the Chinese...
Rexton wants to lead the LED revolution in Middle East Region The LED lighting industry has seen a paradigm shift, propelled by the exponential urban...
VPEC expands capacities with Aixtron technology Taiwanese epi foundry, Visual Photonics Epitaxy Co. Ltd. (VPEC), chooses Aixtron MOCVD...
US Air Force selects Raytheon's all digital radar warning receiver The U.S. Air Force awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract for...
Osram acquires Minnesota-based VCSEL specialists Vixar Osram has added to its expertise in semiconductor-based optical...
General LED acquires Acolyte Group General LED Holdings has completed its acquisition of the Acolyte Group, a New York, NY...
EV Group starts construction of new manufacturing building EV Group (EVG) says it has started construction work for the next expansion phase of its corporate headquarters in St. Florian am Inn, Upper Austria
Semtech acquires US-based IC Interconnect Semtech Corporation says that the company has acquired substantially all the assets of IC...
Swissbit partners with Hagiwara Solutions Swissbit AG is cooperating with Hagiwara Solutions Co., Ltd. for security ventures.
LG acquires automotive lighting company ZKW Group LG Electronics is acquiring automotive lighting and headlight systems provider ZKW...
TSMC's planning a massive investment in R&D The world's biggest chipmaker is reportedly planning to invest about USD 13.50...
Escha spends EUR 6 million on German expansion The Escha Group is extending its production- and logistics hub commissioned in January 2017 by 4'700 square meters of production- and office area. The site activities for the second building phase started on April 26, 2018.
New switching regulators with wide input voltage range, also as open-frame... PEAK electronics, a leading supplier of DC/DC converters, AC/DC converters, switching...
Cyient acquires AnSem Cyient Europe Ltd. has acquired AnSem N.V., a fabless, custom analog and mixed-signal...
Nova expands presence in China with multiple orders Nova says that an integrated circuit (IC) manufacturer in China recently placed multiple orders...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments