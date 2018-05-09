© RECOM

Low cost 1W DC/DC converters with dual outputs

Following the success of the R1SX 1W DC/DC converters, RECOM has extended its portfolio with the R1DX series to cover dual output voltage applications.

This is a product release announcement by Recom Power GmbH. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

The R1DX series is ideal for EIA/TIA-232 bus isolation and a wide range of industrial automation control equipment, sensors, isolated operational amplifiers and test & measurement equipment that require bipolar supply voltages.



The R1DX series are high-quality open-frame SMD converters, which deliver stable performance on symmetric dual outputs at a very competitive price. They operate from 5V and offer ±5, ±9, ±12 or ±15 dual outputs. There is no minimum load required, and the quiescent consumption is less than 150mW. The pin-out is industry standard and compatible with the R1S/R1D series. High isolation of up to 3kVDC (/H option) make them an ideal solution for isolating data transfer lines in legacy communication protocols (e.g. RS-232) and for isolated DAC and sensor applications.



The modules operate at a wide temperature range from -40°C to +95°C without derating and can drive up to ±1000µF capacitive loads, which is multiple times higher than the competition. The series is fully certified to IEC/UL/EN62368-1 and UL60950-1 and is 10/10 RoHS-conform. Class A EMC conformity requires only an input capacitor and a simple low cost LC filter is all that is needed for Class B EMC. Samples are now available from all authorized distributors.