Rexton wants to lead the LED revolution in Middle East Region

The LED lighting industry has seen a paradigm shift, propelled by the exponential urban expansion expected over the next decade and the drive towards ever bigger energy efficiency.

The increasing consumer demand for energy-efficient lighting systems, reduction in prices of LEDs and high penetration of LEDs as a light source are expected to drive the growth of this market, Rexton Technologies states in a press release.



The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Lighting market is currently witnessing a strong growth which can be attributed to factors such as growing environmental concerns, increasing infrastructural investments along with government initiatives focused on promoting the usage of efficient lighting systems.



Industry reports indicate that the demand for LED technology in GCC is expected to grow by 18-20% annually. The demand is fueled by government's smart lighting initiatives undertaken across all emirates.



Rexton Technologies recently inaugurated the region's largest light fittings manufacturing facility in SAIF Zone, Sharjah is all set to fully embrace this futuristic approach.



The new LED facility set-up with a total investment of over AED 50 million (EUR 11.4 million) includes a fully integrated manufacturing unit that is spread across a 125’000 square feet manufacturing area and boasts a 3’000 square feet of testing lab that specializes in LED Light fittings.



The company first invested in the manufacturing of light fittings 13 years back when it acquired Square Engineering, an Ajman based manufacturing unit. The unit was transferred to the SAIF Zone purpose built factory in 2008



In the first phase, the LED plant will manufacture fast moving commercial items including LED panels, retrofit down-lights, street lights, weather proof, batten fittings, lights and spot lights.