General LED acquires Acolyte Group

General LED Holdings has completed its acquisition of the Acolyte Group, a New York, NY based provider of fully-integrated LED lighting systems. Acolyte offers ribbon lighting and other architectural lighting products for a variety of indoor and outdoor applications.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in San Antonio, General LED is a designer and manufacturer of AgiLight-branded LED lighting solutions. The company’s lighting products are used in various applications of illuminated signs and architectural lighting.



“We are very excited to join the General LED team,” said JR Guerrieri, founder and CEO of Acolyte. “General LED’s global platform will enable Acolyte to continue its strong growth track by opening exciting new markets and sales channels and to extend its global reach in service, sales and tech support worldwide to better serve our customers.”



“We believe the acquisition of Acolyte is very strategic as it adds a key product line of linear LED and architectural products, where we see a lot of demand from current and prospective customers. Furthermore, the two companies have highly-complementary geographic footprints and supply chains, which will provide additional synergies,” said Steven Moya, CEO and President of General LED.