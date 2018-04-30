XMOS ink distribution deal with Weikeng

XMOS Ltd, a supplier of advanced embedded voice and audio solutions to the consumer electronics market, has entered into a new partnership with Weikeng, serving China and Taiwan.

This partnership underlines the rapidly increasing demand for interfaces that enable people to control electronic devices with their voice.



Mark Lippett, Chief Executive at XMOS said, "We're delighted to partner with Weikeng and extend the distribution of our voice solutions for the connected home market. Our world class voice and audio solutions appeal strongly to Weikeng's customer base and we value their distribution capability across connected devices, especially smart speakers, TVs, soundbars and accessories."



Stan Chi, President & COO at Weikeng said, "VUI (voice user interface) is becoming mainstream in key market segments including consumer electronics, commercial conferencing, and emerging automotive applications. We are excited to be working with XMOS, who is the leader in these markets and firmly believe there is synergy with our other complementary product lines."