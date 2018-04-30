© TSMC

TSMC's planning a massive investment in R&D

The world's biggest chipmaker is reportedly planning to invest about USD 13.50 billion in order to expands its Hsinchu R&D operations to increase its capacity for future technologies.

This initial planned investment is said to be a “ballpark figure” and is meant for several years down the line, according to a Reuters report citing TSMC spokeswoman, Elizabeth Sun.



The investment is still subject to the government’s ability to find more land to integrate to the Hsinchu science park in Taiwan.



Hsinchu is the home to the company’s headquarters, a key manufacturing facility as well as its R&D centre. And if the company can get their hands on this piece of land, it would be for all future R&D activities. “Right now we’re already doing 5 nanonmeter R&D. In the future, it’ll be 3 nm and beyond,” Sun told Reuters.