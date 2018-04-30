© escha

Escha spends EUR 6 million on German expansion

The Escha Group is extending its production- and logistics hub commissioned in January 2017 by 4'700 square meters of production- and office area. The site activities for the second building phase started on April 26, 2018.

The industrial connectivity specialist is making an investment of about EUR 6 million for the two-level production building with a four-level office wing.



The second building phase is scheduled to be completed over the coming fifteen months. Eventually, Escha will have more than 22'500 square meters of office- and production area available at its headquarters in Germany. The family-controlled company currently employs around 900 staff worldwide, 750 of which are located in Germany.



“The uninterrupted high demand for our products prompted us to start planning for the second building phase directly after commissioning our production- and logistics hub. Originally, this extension was not planned until later. However, the constant company growth – particularly in 2016 and 2017 – required more production capacities“, says builder and Escha Managing Director Dipl.-Ing. Dietrich Turck and adds: “The good start into 2018 and new record figures in the first quarter additionally confirm our decision.“