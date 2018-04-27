© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Cyient acquires AnSem

Cyient Europe Ltd. has acquired AnSem N.V., a fabless, custom analog and mixed-signal application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) design company.

Incorporated in 1998 as a spin-off of the university of Leuven and with the support of imec - the research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies, AnSem has a strong team of technical and domain experts and has established itself as a well-known name in the field of analog and mixed-signal ASICs. Headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, AnSem has been certified as an ISO 9001:2015 company with a strong focus on solving complex challenges.



AnSem has revenue of ~$10 Million and 20%+ operating margin.



"We are excited to become a part of the Cyient family and expand our capabilities to a larger customer base," said AnSem's CEO and Co-founder, Stefan Gogaert. "Over the years, AnSem has built an impeccable record of custom analog ASIC solutions delivery, a long-term customer base, and an unparalleled capability to develop, validate, and verify complex solutions. Thanks to this acquisition, our ability to deliver the volume of ASICs that our customers need to stay ahead of the competition will become even stronger. It also will enable us to be in the leading position that we were already aiming for."



"Innovation is an integral part of imec's culture, and throughout the years, we have continuously supported regional start-up activities related to microelectronics and nanoelectronics. AnSem is one of the success stories that has grown to become a profitable company in analog, RF and mixed-signal design with an international customer base," said Ludo Deferm, Executive Vice President at imec and member of the Board of Directors of AnSem. "We are delighted with the acquisition of AnSem by Cyient. This is a confirmation of AnSem's business value and the strength of the eco-system around imec. We are hopeful that this acquisition is the beginning of a close collaboration between Cyient and imec, as well as with other Flemish companies."