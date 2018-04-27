© selenka dreamstime.com Products | April 27, 2018
Multiphase PMICs with Highest Efficiency and Smallest Footprint
Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced three programmable power management ICs (PMICs) that offer the highest power efficiency and smallest footprint for application processors in smartphones and tablets: the ISL91302B, ISL91301A, and ISL91301B PMICs.
This is a product release announcement by Renesas Electronics Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The PMICs also deliver power to artificial intelligence (AI) processors, FPGAs, and industrial microprocessors (MPUs), and they are ideal for powering the supply rails in solid-state drives (SSDs), optical transceivers, and a wide range of consumer, industrial and networking devices. The ISL91302B dual/single output, multiphase PMIC provides up to 20A of output current and 94 percent peak efficiency in a 70mm2 solution size that is more than 40 percent smaller than competitive PMICs (Note).
In addition to the ISL91302B, Renesas’ ISL91301A triple output PMIC and ISL91301B quad output PMIC both deliver up to 16A of output power with 94 percent peak efficiency. The new programmable PMICs leverage Renesas’ R5 Modulation Technology to provide fast single-cycle transient response, digitally tuned compensation, and ultra-high 6 megahertz (MHz) (max) switching frequency during load transients. These features make it easier for power supply designers to design boards with 2mm x 2mm, 1mm low profile inductors, small capacitors, and only a few passive components.
Renesas PMICs also do not require external compensation components or external dividers to set operating conditions. Each PMIC dynamically changes the number of active phases for optimum efficiency at all output currents. Their low quiescent current, superior light load efficiency, regulation accuracy, and fast dynamic response significantly extend battery life for today’s feature-rich, power hungry devices.
“Smartphone and tablet application processors require smaller footprint power supplies and higher output current and efficiency to maximize battery life,” said Mark Downing, Vice President, Core Power Solutions Division, Renesas Electronics Corporation. “The ISL91302B and ISL91301A/B PMICs offer designers everything they need to solve their toughest PCB layout challenges, dynamically scale performance, and extend battery run-time.”
Key Features of ISL91302B PMIC
Key Features of ISL91301A and ISL91301B PMICs
Pricing and Availability
The ISL91302B dual/single output PMIC is available now in a 2.551mm x 3.670mm, 54-ball WLCSP package and is priced at $3.90 USD in 1k quantities. For more information on the ISL91302B, please visit: www.intersil.com/products/isl91302B.
The ISL91301A triple-output PMIC and ISL91301B quad-output PMIC are available now in 2.551mm x 2.87mm, 42-ball WLCSP packages, both priced at $3.12 USD in 1k quantities. For more information on the ISL91301A, please visit: www.intersil.com/products/isl91301A. For more information on the ISL91301B, please visit: www.intersil.com/products/isl91301B.
In addition to the ISL91302B, Renesas’ ISL91301A triple output PMIC and ISL91301B quad output PMIC both deliver up to 16A of output power with 94 percent peak efficiency. The new programmable PMICs leverage Renesas’ R5 Modulation Technology to provide fast single-cycle transient response, digitally tuned compensation, and ultra-high 6 megahertz (MHz) (max) switching frequency during load transients. These features make it easier for power supply designers to design boards with 2mm x 2mm, 1mm low profile inductors, small capacitors, and only a few passive components.
Renesas PMICs also do not require external compensation components or external dividers to set operating conditions. Each PMIC dynamically changes the number of active phases for optimum efficiency at all output currents. Their low quiescent current, superior light load efficiency, regulation accuracy, and fast dynamic response significantly extend battery life for today’s feature-rich, power hungry devices.
“Smartphone and tablet application processors require smaller footprint power supplies and higher output current and efficiency to maximize battery life,” said Mark Downing, Vice President, Core Power Solutions Division, Renesas Electronics Corporation. “The ISL91302B and ISL91301A/B PMICs offer designers everything they need to solve their toughest PCB layout challenges, dynamically scale performance, and extend battery run-time.”
Key Features of ISL91302B PMIC
- Available in three factory configurable options for one or two output rails: Dual-phase (2 + 2) configuration supporting 10A from each output; Triple-phase (3 + 1) configuration supporting 15A from one output and 5A from the second output; Quad-phase (4 + 0) configuration supporting 20A from one output
- iSmall solution size: 7mm x 10mm for 4-phase design
- iInput supply voltage range of 2.5V to 5.5V
- iI2C or SPI programmable Vout from 0.3V to 2V
- iR5 modulator architecture balances current loads with smooth phase adding and dropping for power efficiency optimization
- iProvides 75μA quiescent current in discontinuous current mode (DCM)
- iIndependent dynamic voltage scaling for each output
- i±0.7percent system accuracy for -10°C to 85°C with remote voltage sensing
- iIntegrated telemetry ADC senses phase currents, output current, input/output voltages, and die temperature, enabling PMIC diagnostics during operation
- iSoft-start and fault protection against under voltage (UV), over voltage (OV), over current (OC), over temperature (OT), and short circuit
Key Features of ISL91301A and ISL91301B PMICs
- Available in two factory configurable options: ISL91301A: dual-phase, three output rails configured as 2+1+1 phase; ISL91301B: single-phase, four output rails configured as 1+1+1+1 phase
- 4A per phase for 2.8V to 5.5V supply voltage
- 3A per phase for 2.5V to 5.5V supply voltage
- Small solution size: 7mm x 10mm for 4-phase design
- I2C or SPI programmable Vout from 0.3V to 2V
- Provides 62μA quiescent current in DCM mode
- Independent dynamic voltage scaling for each output
- ±0.7percent system accuracy for -10°C to 85°C with remote voltage sensing
- Soft-start and fault protection against UV, OV, OC, OT, and short circuit
Pricing and Availability
The ISL91302B dual/single output PMIC is available now in a 2.551mm x 3.670mm, 54-ball WLCSP package and is priced at $3.90 USD in 1k quantities. For more information on the ISL91302B, please visit: www.intersil.com/products/isl91302B.
The ISL91301A triple-output PMIC and ISL91301B quad-output PMIC are available now in 2.551mm x 2.87mm, 42-ball WLCSP packages, both priced at $3.12 USD in 1k quantities. For more information on the ISL91301A, please visit: www.intersil.com/products/isl91301A. For more information on the ISL91301B, please visit: www.intersil.com/products/isl91301B.
Cyient acquires AnSem Cyient Europe Ltd. has acquired AnSem N.V., a fabless, custom analog and mixed-signal...
Nova expands presence in China with multiple orders Nova says that an integrated circuit (IC) manufacturer in China recently placed multiple orders...
From Tesla to Intel - Jim Keller will lead silicon engineering Intel announces that Jim Keller will join Intel as a senior vice president. He will lead the company’s silicon engineering, which encompasses system-on-chip (SoC) development and integration.
Multiphase PMICs with Highest Efficiency and Smallest Footprint Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
Aixtron's Q1/2018 revenues and order intake up Order intake including spare parts and service improved in Q1/2018 to EUR 78.6m for...
Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its MagI³C series of power module With the MagI³C-VDMM (Variable Step Down MicroModule), Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its...
Fresenius terminates merger agreement with Akorn Germany headquartered medical company Fresenius has decidedto terminate the...
Sungrow to expand its production facilities into India Inverter solution supplier for renewables, Sungrow, recently announced it would strengthen...
Analog Devices opens new Bengaluru facility Analog Devices is opening its new Indian headquarters for the approximately 600...
Trio of new power supply families from N2 Power N2 Power launch a trio of new lower power AC/DC switch mode power supply families with...
Molex and Rosenberger sign dual-sourcing agreement The dual-sourcing agreement will allow Molex to produce High-Speed FAKRA-Mini...
SunPower's American expansion more than it seems? SunPower agreed to acquire 100 percent of the Hillsboro, Oregon-based SolarWorld Americas. Consistent with the "desire to revitalize the U.S. high-technology manufacturing sector, SunPower plans to inject fresh capital...
exceet Card expands banking business with SECORA™ Pay from... exceet Card AG is further strengthening its portfolio with SECORA™ Pay security solutions...
Insolvency administrator commences sales negotiations for Calyxo The provisional insolvency administrator of Calyxo GmbH, Professor Lucas F. Flöther, has...
Samsung promises Vietnamese expansion South Korean electronics giant, Samsung Electronics, is reportedly determined to...
Nexperia secures USD 800M financing Nexperia has completed a successful round of refinancing of its current facilities with USD...
Blood Pressure Monitoring Evaluation Kit for Immediate Evaluation Renesas Electronics, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
Thales Alenia Space in partnership for ISS-program NanoRacks will pursue International Space Station opportunities in cooperation with...
Versum Materials opens R&D facility in Pennsylvania Versum Materials, a materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, has officially opened its...
Qualcomm with 1'500 job cuts Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. is said to lay off 1'500 staff in California, the majority of which will have to leave the chipmaker’s San Diego headquarters.
What’s in your portable product? We are all familiar with batteries these days; they are virtually ubiquitous in a myriad of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments