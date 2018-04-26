© Wuerth Elektronik eiSos GmbH Co KG Products | April 26, 2018
Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its MagI³C series of power module
With the MagI³C-VDMM (Variable Step Down MicroModule), Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its product series of power modules with high power density, very few external components and outstanding electromagnetic compatibility.
This is a product release announcement by Würth Elektronik eiSos GmbH & Co. KG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The step-down converter with variable output voltage is a particularly compact solution in a LGA-6EP package (dimensions 3.2 × 2.5 × 1.6 mm).
The input voltage range VIN for the new step-down converters from Würth Elektronik eiSos extends from 2.75 to 5.5 VDC. So the new DC-DC converter can be operated on a 5 V or 3.3 V bus. VOUT of the power module with integrated inductor and capacitors ranges from 0.6 to 5.5 V. The highly efficient module delivers an output current up to 600 mA. MagI³C-VDMM can replace linear controllers. The power module is suitable for powering interfaces, microcontrollers, microprocessors, DSPs and FPGAs. Because of its small package size and high efficiency, it is especially recommended for use in mobile and battery-operated devices. The MagI³C-VDMM is now available from stock. Free samples can be requested.
