© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Analog Devices opens new Bengaluru facility

Analog Devices is opening its new Indian headquarters for the approximately 600 Bengaluru-based staff who make up ADI India.

The new 175’000 square foot facility, which houses one of ADI’s three global design centers, will focus on developing and selling technologies and solutions for the global automotive, industrial, healthcare, consumer, Internet of Things (IoT), security, communications, and energy markets.



“We have been aggressively investing in our global facilities, including a recently announced U.S. expansion in Silicon Valley, to better attract and leverage local talent and skills and this investment in ADI India will better position us to accelerate growth and impact for ADI,” said Yusuf Jamal, Senior Vice President of ADI’s Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer, and IoT Solutions and Security Group, in a press release.



Having started as a three-person product development center in 1995, ADI India’s headcount has grown by a factor of 200 over the last twenty years.



“ADI India has come a long way since its humble beginnings as an integrated circuit design center, having experienced an impressive expansion in the capabilities and range of functions being performed by our skilled employees here in Bengaluru,” said Sai Krishna Mopuri, Managing Director, ADI India.