© Luso Electronics Products | April 25, 2018
Trio of new power supply families from N2 Power
N2 Power launch a trio of new lower power AC/DC switch mode power supply families with the XL40, XL65 and XL100 series.
This is a product release announcement by Luso Electronic Products LTD. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
These ultra compact units are available in an open frame 2” x 3” package and also have 3 other packages; U chassis, fully enclosed and a Din Rail version.
With a wide operating input voltage range of 85 to 264V they can also operate as a DC/DC converter with input voltage of 120 to 370VDC. Output voltages range from 5 to 48V.
The units are convection cooled and have built in EMI filters. Features such as adjustable output voltages, 3KV reinforced isolation, an operating temp range of -40 to +85Deg C and operating altitude of 5KM make these units suitable for a wide range of applications. Together with an array of international compliance certifications they are an ideal choice for wireless networking, test and measurement, industrial control and automation requirements.
There is a choice of connector options, JST, Molex or a terminal block connector. N2 Power offer a 3 year warranty on the whole range.
Please contact Luso for pricing and to arrange a sample for evaluation.
With a wide operating input voltage range of 85 to 264V they can also operate as a DC/DC converter with input voltage of 120 to 370VDC. Output voltages range from 5 to 48V.
The units are convection cooled and have built in EMI filters. Features such as adjustable output voltages, 3KV reinforced isolation, an operating temp range of -40 to +85Deg C and operating altitude of 5KM make these units suitable for a wide range of applications. Together with an array of international compliance certifications they are an ideal choice for wireless networking, test and measurement, industrial control and automation requirements.
There is a choice of connector options, JST, Molex or a terminal block connector. N2 Power offer a 3 year warranty on the whole range.
Please contact Luso for pricing and to arrange a sample for evaluation.
Fresenius terminates merger agreement with Akorn Germany headquartered medical company Fresenius has decidedto terminate the...
Sungrow to expand its production facilities into India Inverter solution supplier for renewables, Sungrow, recently announced it would strengthen...
Analog Devices opens new Bengaluru facility Analog Devices is opening its new Indian headquarters for the approximately 600...
Trio of new power supply families from N2 Power N2 Power launch a trio of new lower power AC/DC switch mode power supply families with...
Molex and Rosenberger sign dual-sourcing agreement The dual-sourcing agreement will allow Molex to produce High-Speed FAKRA-Mini...
SunPower's American expansion more than it seems? SunPower agreed to acquire 100 percent of the Hillsboro, Oregon-based SolarWorld Americas. Consistent with the "desire to revitalize the U.S. high-technology manufacturing sector, SunPower plans to inject fresh capital...
exceet Card expands banking business with SECORA™ Pay from... exceet Card AG is further strengthening its portfolio with SECORA™ Pay security solutions...
Insolvency administrator commences sales negotiations for Calyxo The provisional insolvency administrator of Calyxo GmbH, Professor Lucas F. Flöther, has...
Samsung promises Vietnamese expansion South Korean electronics giant, Samsung Electronics, is reportedly determined to...
Nexperia secures USD 800M financing Nexperia has completed a successful round of refinancing of its current facilities with USD...
Blood Pressure Monitoring Evaluation Kit for Immediate Evaluation Renesas Electronics, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
Thales Alenia Space in partnership for ISS-program NanoRacks will pursue International Space Station opportunities in cooperation with...
Versum Materials opens R&D facility in Pennsylvania Versum Materials, a materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, has officially opened its...
Qualcomm with 1'500 job cuts Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. is said to lay off 1'500 staff in California, the majority of which will have to leave the chipmaker’s San Diego headquarters.
What’s in your portable product? We are all familiar with batteries these days; they are virtually ubiquitous in a myriad of...
Rheinmetall protects new naval port The multiphase contract is a worth a double-digit euro million figure and includes the...
Stadium now part of TT Electronics TT Electronics plc has completed its acquisition of Stadium Group plc, a supplier of design-led...
First Graphene signs MoU with SupremeSAT on miniature satellites First Graphene has entered into a binding Memorandum of Understanding with...
Littelfuse PLEDs support replacing fluorescent lighting tubes with LED... Littelfuse, Inc. introduced a series of PLEDs with an ultra-low holding current (just 21mA) that...
Passives: Demand continues to outstrip supply Especially MLCC, tantalum and chip resistors are affected by this demand-supply discrepancy. The traditional slowdown in demand that is typical for January, has not occurred and consumption is now expected to be up for the global market...
Bittium secures purchase order from Finnish Defence Forces Bittium Wireless has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for products...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments