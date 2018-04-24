Business | April 24, 2018
Mercury Systems receives $16.1M follow-on order
Mercury Systems has received a USD 16.1 million follow-on order from a defence prime contractor for integrated radio frequency (RF) and digital subsystems for an advanced naval electronic support application.
The order was booked late in the company’s fiscal 2018 third quarter. Eight million of the order has already been shipped in the company's fiscal 2018 fourth quarter, and the balance is expected to be shipped over the next several quarters.
“Receiving this follow-on order is proof of our commitment as a commercial supplier to deliver affordable, pre-integrated subsystems powering the most sophisticated electronic support applications,” said Didier Thibaud, Mercury’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, in a press release.
“As our adversaries attempt to exploit the electromagnetic spectrum against us, we must continue supporting our warfighters with agile, high-performance capabilities required to advance our military interests around the globe,” Thibaud added.
“Receiving this follow-on order is proof of our commitment as a commercial supplier to deliver affordable, pre-integrated subsystems powering the most sophisticated electronic support applications,” said Didier Thibaud, Mercury’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, in a press release.
“As our adversaries attempt to exploit the electromagnetic spectrum against us, we must continue supporting our warfighters with agile, high-performance capabilities required to advance our military interests around the globe,” Thibaud added.
Molex and Rosenberger sign dual-sourcing agreement The dual-sourcing agreement will allow Molex to produce High-Speed FAKRA-Mini...
SunPower's American expansion more than it seems? SunPower agreed to acquire 100 percent of the Hillsboro, Oregon-based SolarWorld Americas. Consistent with the "desire to revitalize the U.S. high-technology manufacturing sector, SunPower plans to inject fresh capital...
exceet Card expands banking business with SECORA™ Pay from... exceet Card AG is further strengthening its portfolio with SECORA™ Pay security solutions...
Insolvency administrator commences sales negotiations for Calyxo The provisional insolvency administrator of Calyxo GmbH, Professor Lucas F. Flöther, has...
Samsung promises Vietnamese expansion South Korean electronics giant, Samsung Electronics, is reportedly determined to...
Nexperia secures USD 800M financing Nexperia has completed a successful round of refinancing of its current facilities with USD...
Blood Pressure Monitoring Evaluation Kit for Immediate Evaluation Renesas Electronics, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
Thales Alenia Space in partnership for ISS-program NanoRacks will pursue International Space Station opportunities in cooperation with...
Versum Materials opens R&D facility in Pennsylvania Versum Materials, a materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, has officially opened its...
Qualcomm with 1'500 job cuts Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. is said to lay off 1'500 staff in California, the majority of which will have to leave the chipmaker’s San Diego headquarters.
What’s in your portable product? We are all familiar with batteries these days; they are virtually ubiquitous in a myriad of...
Rheinmetall protects new naval port The multiphase contract is a worth a double-digit euro million figure and includes the...
Stadium now part of TT Electronics TT Electronics plc has completed its acquisition of Stadium Group plc, a supplier of design-led...
First Graphene signs MoU with SupremeSAT on miniature satellites First Graphene has entered into a binding Memorandum of Understanding with...
Littelfuse PLEDs support replacing fluorescent lighting tubes with LED... Littelfuse, Inc. introduced a series of PLEDs with an ultra-low holding current (just 21mA) that...
Passives: Demand continues to outstrip supply Especially MLCC, tantalum and chip resistors are affected by this demand-supply discrepancy. The traditional slowdown in demand that is typical for January, has not occurred and consumption is now expected to be up for the global market...
Bittium secures purchase order from Finnish Defence Forces Bittium Wireless has received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for products...
CACI withdraws offer to acquire CSRA CACI International Inc has withdrawn its previously announced offer to acquire all...
ROHM: Apollo plant gets more production capacity ROHM Semiconductor plans to construct a new building at its Apollo plant in Chikugo (Japan)...
Bosch plans smart factory for electronic components Bosch is investing EUR 100 million in a new plant in Celaya (Mexico). The German manufacturer plans to build a new smart factory for electronic components in the central Mexican city by 2020.
RoodMicrotec: First quarter sales up 17% RoodMicrotec reports a 17 percent year‐on‐year increase in sales revenue, due to a strong...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments