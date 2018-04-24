© Infineon & Degussa

exceet Card expands banking business with SECORA™ Pay from Infineon

exceet Card AG is further strengthening its portfolio with SECORA™ Pay security solutions from Infineon Technologies AG. Card manufacturers can easily integrate them thanks to the combination of dual interface chip technology with the award-winning Coil-on-Module (CoM) packages.

This is a product release announcement by exceet Card AG and Infineon Technologies AG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.