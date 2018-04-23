© Government of Vietnam

Samsung promises Vietnamese expansion

South Korean electronics giant, Samsung Electronics, is reportedly determined to expand production in Vietnam.

In an update from the Vietnamese government, prime minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed that Vietnam will continue to create favourable conditions for Samsung’s operations in the country



Samsung is soon expected to launch its R&D centre as committed to the government and continue training and technology transfer for Vietnamese firms in the support industry, particularly small- and medium-sized ones, to help them engage in supplying components for Samsung projects, the update continues.



The prime minister also med with Dongjin Koh, President and CEO of Samsung, who pleaded that Samsung will continue increase investment and production in country in the upcoming future.