© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

ROHM: Apollo plant gets more production capacity

ROHM Semiconductor plans to construct a new building at its Apollo plant in Chikugo (Japan). Rising demand for SiC power devices, so the company, makes the expansion of production capacity necessary.

The construction of the building is slated for early 2019, with completion scheduled for the end of 2020.



In addition to mass producing SiC power devices (SiC SBDs and MOSFETs) since 2010, ROHM was one of the first suppliers to begin production of full SiC power modules and SiC trench MOSFETs. "The new building will significantly boost ROHM's production capacity of SiC devices (expected to be key to improving energy conservation), to meet the need for increased energy saving measures on a global scale. And going forward, the ROHM Group will continue to ensure stable product supply by quickly understanding market conditions and strengthening production capacity while implementing multi-site production, inventory control, and disaster prevention activities", a press release states.