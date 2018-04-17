© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

MediaTek teams up with Microsoft

MediaTek are collaborating with Microsoft to deliver the first ever Azure Sphere chip, the MT3620, that will drive IoT innovation with built-in security and connectivity.

Azure Sphere is a solution for creating highly-secured, connected MCU powered devices at a price that makes enterprise-class security affordable for the multitude of cloud connected devices.



MediaTek and Microsoft have worked together to develop a specialised chipset with a Wi-Fi connected controller built around a processor designed to run Azure Sphere's IoT operating system. It also includes built-in support for Microsoft's latest security protocols. These chipsets will be sold as part of the Azure Sphere solution, enabling customers to easily connect their MCU powered products and devices that they are protected and secured by Microsoft.



"MediaTek has a long history of working with Microsoft on specific SoC designs that meet demanding connectivity needs," said Jerry Yu, MediaTek Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group, noting MediaTek is the reference chip partner for the Azure Sphere Partner Program. "On top of our close ties with Microsoft and design expertise, Microsoft had a vision we also believed in. Bringing trust and security into IoT solutions from chip to cloud, to make connected devices practical to sell and manage for businesses and consumers."



Significant drops in the cost of connectivity mean that billions of Microcontroller Unit (MCU) powered devices, from household appliances and health monitors to children's toys and industrial equipment, will be connected. With more points of connectivity come more points of possible vulnerability, which mean companies and individuals will only take advantage of convenient connected devices if they believe their devices, data and cloud are secure. That's why MediaTek has worked with Microsoft to accelerate the market transition from standalone MCUs to secure, cloud-connected MCUs.



"Today, computing is more powerful and ubiquitous from the cloud to the edge. In the next decade we'll see the democratization of connectivity to billions of devices," said Galen Hunt, Managing Director, Azure Sphere, Microsoft. "Azure Sphere brings together the best of Microsoft's expertise in cloud, software, and silicon— resulting in a unique approach to security that starts in the silicon and extends to the cloud. MediaTek has worked in close collaboration with us on the silicon aspect of our solution, and we are pleased to share in this announcement of the MT3620, the first Azure Sphere certified chip. What we are delivering together will be the foundation for a new generation of secure intelligent edge devices and solutions."