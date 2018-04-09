© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Premier Farnell sings global franchise with Nordic Semi

Premier Farnell announces the addition of Nordic Semiconductor to their product offering, providing Farnell element14 customers with access to a range of wireless devices.

As the future of electronics goes wireless and portable due to insatiable consumer demand for ever greater levels of freedom and flexibility, Nordic Semiconductor is planning to play a key role in the realisation of that future by providing ultra-low power (ULP) wireless chips that can run for a long time from small power sources.



Geir Langeland, Director of Sales and Marketing for Nordic Semiconductor says: “Premier Farnell is a well-respected distributor with a focus on developer support. This profile matches Nordic Semiconductor’s requirement to make its Bluetooth 5 and other low power wireless connectivity solutions available to the widest audience. Through the partnership, Nordic’s range of nRF51 and nRF52 Series multiprotocol SoCs, RF protocol stacks and development tools are now even more accessible for designers building wireless devices from toys, disposable medical products and low-cost wearables to the most complex VR/AR, mesh networking and Internet of Things solutions.”



Simon Meadmore, Global Head of Semiconductors at Premier Farnell and Farnell element14 says: “As the Development Distributor, we seek to provide our customers with an exceptional range of market leading products coupled with a high level of support as they develop their products for market. Nordic Semiconductor devices provide class leading levels of wireless performance and sophistication at a price that enables their chips to be used in even the most cost sensitive consumer products such as sports and fitness sensors, gaming controllers, digital and satellite TV and many more. With the Internet of Things driving democratisation of design and the emergence of new start-ups with market changing offerings, Nordic Semiconductor represent a key addition to our linecard.”