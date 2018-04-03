© Infineon Products | April 03, 2018
New fixed frequency PWM controller and integrated power IC
Today’s power supplies demand components which provide best-in-class performance, efficiency, robustness, and ease of design.
This is a product release announcement by Infineon Technologies AG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
To meet this need, Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) announces the fixed frequency 700 V/800 V CoolSET™ 5 th generation. This solution combines a PWM controller IC with the latest 700 V and 800 V CoolMOS™ P7 MOSFETs in a single package. The single platform supports isolated and non-isolated flyback topologies.
The new fixed frequency 700 V/800 V CoolSET uses a high voltage Superjunction MOSFET in combination with an internal current regulator in a cascode configuration. This combination provides rapid startup, and easy implementation of brown in protection. The integrated 800 V MOSFET and optimized leading edge blanking time support high AC line inputs up to 350 V AC. Switching losses are reduced through an eco-mode which features a reduced switching frequency at mid and light load conditions.
In addition to the standard output short, overload and over voltage protection, the CoolSET can detect abnormal line input conditions. In-system protection includes V CC and CS pin short-to-ground to prevent controller damage during abnormal startup conditions. Over temperature protection uses hysteresis to improve operational fault handling. All protection modes are implemented with auto-resume to minimize interruptions to system operation.
Availability
The complete Fixed Frequency 700 V and 800 V CoolSET 5 th generation product portfolio is available now. The integrated CoolSET devices are available in DIP-7 and DSO-12 and the standalone fixed frequency PWM controller is available in a DSO-8 package.
Further information can be found at www.infineon.com/ff-pwm and www.infineon.com/coolset-ff.
