Christian Olivier to drive Sigfox's IoT expansion

IoT connectivity provider, Sigfox, has appointed Christian Olivier as President of Sigfox USA. In this role, he will expand Sigfox’s business in the United States where company is building and operating its own IoT network. In addition, Christian will lead all Sigfox USA company functions.

© Sigfox

Before joining Sigfox, Christian held General Management roles at blue chip companies including Alcatel, ST Microelectronics, Teledyne e2v, and Esterline. He recently led Global Business Development at Aversan, a defense and aerospace company. Christian also founded and ran his own consulting firm, providing international development and management expertise to technology players across North America, Asia, and Europe.Since joining Sigfox, Christian has focused on accelerating market adoption in the United States, implementing a regional strategy, targeting system integrators and solution providers who intimately know the region and customer needs."Christian is uniquely qualified to tackle the challenges and opportunities in the United States market. With his breadth of experiences, he will usher tremendous progress in the United States, adding to what will be an exciting and successful year for the company,” said Ludovic Le Moan, Co-Founder, and CEO of Sigfox.“I’m looking forward to driving significant progress in the United States for Sigfox,” said Christian Olivier, President of Sigfox USA. “We are strongly positioned to enable our customers’ IOT use cases in key verticals, thanks to our low power cost efficient technology, value proposition, and our network coverage that will continue its expansion in 2018 across the United States.”