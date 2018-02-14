© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

BSE starts shipping units to top10 semi manufacturer

Boston Semi Equipment, a semiconductor test handler manufacturer and provider of test automation technical services, says it has started shipping units of its new strip load/unload module to a top 10 semiconductor manufacturer.

The automation modules handle magazines containing strips holding semiconductor devices. The freestanding modules dock to strip-processing equipment via a SMEMA-compliant interface. Operators set up and control the modules using a color touch-screen monitor.



“BSE’s custom engineering group works with semiconductor companies to provide them the exact automation solutions they require,” said Kevin Brennan, vice president of marketing for BSE. “Our multidisciplined team started with our customer’s specification for the strip automation module, and handled the project from concept through to manufacturing of final units.”