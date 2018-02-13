© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Components | February 13, 2018
Aehr Test Systems receives a $2.5 million order
Aehr Test Systems, a supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, says it has received orders totalling more than USD 2.5 million for products and services from an unnamed multi-national manufacturer of advanced logic integrated circuits (ICs) for automotive applications.
The products in these orders add capabilities required to burn-in and test the latest automotive parts, which implement features such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the company states in a press release.
Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “We are very pleased to receive these additional orders for products and services from this major semiconductor customer. Our test and burn-in systems are a key part of this customer’s quality and reliability program for their expanding line of automotive products.”
“The rapid growth and increasing demand for reliability in automotive sensor technologies is a key market driver for Aehr Test. These technologies include ADAS capabilities such as collision avoidance systems using laser, LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), and RADAR or other sensing technologies. More and more new vehicles now include as standard capabilities collision avoidance systems that detect obstacles and monitor the vehicle’s surroundings to notify the driver of dangerous conditions and take evasive action,” Erickson continues.
But it is not just autonomous vehicles that require extremely high reliability of the devices in these systems. More and more vehicles around the world are embedding these systems and sensors into their everyday driving features. The company is seeing the rising tide of the increasing number of embedded sensors and electrical and optical systems in vehicles as a key driver of the increasing market need for more and more reliable semiconductors, the press release continues.
