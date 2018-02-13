© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Requtech joins forces with QRT

Swedish Requtech AB and Qamcom Research & Technology AB (QRT) are joining forces as QRT is buying half of Requtech and making it a part of the Qamcom group.

The decision to team up in this manner is a consequence of the increased market interest in Requtech’s satellite antenna system products and solutions. In order to be able to provide the market with the necessary long term quality, support and product development capabilities, the two companies are certain that this new constellation will provide a very stable foundation that will enable this, a press release reads.



ReQuTech specialises in development of antenna systems for satellite communications (C, X, Ku and Ka band), tele-communications (point-to-point in E and V band), and radar applications. The company development team is comprised of antenna specialists, mechanical engineers and system engineers conduct design, prototyping, test and production setup. The company takes responsibility for the entire product development chain from design to manufacturing.



QRT is a specialist R&D company, providing solutions, products and services within Wireless connectivity (5G), Autonomous systems and Industrial IoT.