© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Business | February 08, 2018
AEM Holdings expands into MEMS testing – acquires Afore
Singaporean AEM Holdings is acquiring Afore Oy, a Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) test solutions provider based in Finland.
With the acquisition, AEM broadens its global solution offerings beyond logic IC handlers and RF test & measurement, to include complete MEMS testing solutions. The acquisition of Afore enables AEM to extend the reach of its semiconductor backend solutions into many of the fastest growing segments in technology such as IoT, mobile, robotics and autonomous driving, a press release reads.
Afore Oy has been active on the MEMS testing market since 1998. Since then, its MEMS solutions have grown to include wafer probers and test handlers with multi-stimulus and package options, as well as tri-temperature testing. The company’s solutions are used in MEMS development and manufacturing in the automotive, industrial, and consumer sectors, with customers in Europe, USA, and Japan.
"AEM has excelled at providing IC handling solutions to the most advanced factories in the semiconductor industry. In recent years, we have broadened our portfolio of high-performance solutions to address additional high-growth technology markets around the world. AEM's acquisition of InspiRain in 2017 provided us with an exciting product portfolio in automotive and network cable testing. Our acquisition of Afore further expands our footprint through high-performance test solutions in MEMS, one of the fastest growing segments in semiconductors," said Loke Wai San, Executive Chairman of AEM.
Afore CEO Vesa Henttonen added, "Afore's mission is to power the most sophisticated MEMS factories in the world. Today, our testing solutions already provide unrivaled sophistication, reliability, and low operating costs for MEMS development and manufacturing. As MEMS technology becomes more widespread, Afore together with AEM look to deliver these benefits to a global customer base."
Afore Oy has been active on the MEMS testing market since 1998. Since then, its MEMS solutions have grown to include wafer probers and test handlers with multi-stimulus and package options, as well as tri-temperature testing. The company’s solutions are used in MEMS development and manufacturing in the automotive, industrial, and consumer sectors, with customers in Europe, USA, and Japan.
"AEM has excelled at providing IC handling solutions to the most advanced factories in the semiconductor industry. In recent years, we have broadened our portfolio of high-performance solutions to address additional high-growth technology markets around the world. AEM's acquisition of InspiRain in 2017 provided us with an exciting product portfolio in automotive and network cable testing. Our acquisition of Afore further expands our footprint through high-performance test solutions in MEMS, one of the fastest growing segments in semiconductors," said Loke Wai San, Executive Chairman of AEM.
Afore CEO Vesa Henttonen added, "Afore's mission is to power the most sophisticated MEMS factories in the world. Today, our testing solutions already provide unrivaled sophistication, reliability, and low operating costs for MEMS development and manufacturing. As MEMS technology becomes more widespread, Afore together with AEM look to deliver these benefits to a global customer base."
Swissbit partners with Hagiwara Solutions Swissbit AG is cooperating with Hagiwara Solutions Co., Ltd. for security ventures.
LG acquires automotive lighting company ZKW Group LG Electronics is acquiring automotive lighting and headlight systems provider ZKW...
TSMC's planning a massive investment in R&D The world's biggest chipmaker is reportedly planning to invest about USD 13.50...
Sponsored content by Würth Elektronik eiSosHorticulture LED Lighting: Würth Elektronik introduces new LEDs from the high power ceramic series LEDs are an innovative alternative to conventional lighting sources in the application of horticulture. To meet the requirements in that area, Würth Elektronik has launched its new product series WL-SMDC.
Escha spends EUR 6 million on German expansion The Escha Group is extending its production- and logistics hub commissioned in January 2017 by 4'700 square meters of production- and office area. The site activities for the second building phase started on April 26, 2018.
New switching regulators with wide input voltage range, also as open-frame... PEAK electronics, a leading supplier of DC/DC converters, AC/DC converters, switching...
Cyient acquires AnSem Cyient Europe Ltd. has acquired AnSem N.V., a fabless, custom analog and mixed-signal...
Nova expands presence in China with multiple orders Nova says that an integrated circuit (IC) manufacturer in China recently placed multiple orders...
From Tesla to Intel - Jim Keller will lead silicon engineering Intel announces that Jim Keller will join Intel as a senior vice president. He will lead the company’s silicon engineering, which encompasses system-on-chip (SoC) development and integration.
Multiphase PMICs with Highest Efficiency and Smallest Footprint Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today...
Aixtron's Q1/2018 revenues and order intake up Order intake including spare parts and service improved in Q1/2018 to EUR 78.6m for...
Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its MagI³C series of power module With the MagI³C-VDMM (Variable Step Down MicroModule), Würth Elektronik eiSos expands its...
Fresenius terminates merger agreement with Akorn Germany headquartered medical company Fresenius has decidedto terminate the...
Sungrow to expand its production facilities into India Inverter solution supplier for renewables, Sungrow, recently announced it would strengthen...
Analog Devices opens new Bengaluru facility Analog Devices is opening its new Indian headquarters for the approximately 600...
Trio of new power supply families from N2 Power N2 Power launch a trio of new lower power AC/DC switch mode power supply families with...
Molex and Rosenberger sign dual-sourcing agreement The dual-sourcing agreement will allow Molex to produce High-Speed FAKRA-Mini...
SunPower's American expansion more than it seems? SunPower agreed to acquire 100 percent of the Hillsboro, Oregon-based SolarWorld Americas. Consistent with the "desire to revitalize the U.S. high-technology manufacturing sector, SunPower plans to inject fresh capital...
exceet Card expands banking business with SECORA™ Pay from... exceet Card AG is further strengthening its portfolio with SECORA™ Pay security solutions...
Insolvency administrator commences sales negotiations for Calyxo The provisional insolvency administrator of Calyxo GmbH, Professor Lucas F. Flöther, has...
Samsung promises Vietnamese expansion South Korean electronics giant, Samsung Electronics, is reportedly determined to...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments