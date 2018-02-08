© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

AEM Holdings expands into MEMS testing – acquires Afore

Singaporean AEM Holdings is acquiring Afore Oy, a Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) test solutions provider based in Finland.

With the acquisition, AEM broadens its global solution offerings beyond logic IC handlers and RF test & measurement, to include complete MEMS testing solutions. The acquisition of Afore enables AEM to extend the reach of its semiconductor backend solutions into many of the fastest growing segments in technology such as IoT, mobile, robotics and autonomous driving, a press release reads.



Afore Oy has been active on the MEMS testing market since 1998. Since then, its MEMS solutions have grown to include wafer probers and test handlers with multi-stimulus and package options, as well as tri-temperature testing. The company’s solutions are used in MEMS development and manufacturing in the automotive, industrial, and consumer sectors, with customers in Europe, USA, and Japan.



"AEM has excelled at providing IC handling solutions to the most advanced factories in the semiconductor industry. In recent years, we have broadened our portfolio of high-performance solutions to address additional high-growth technology markets around the world. AEM's acquisition of InspiRain in 2017 provided us with an exciting product portfolio in automotive and network cable testing. Our acquisition of Afore further expands our footprint through high-performance test solutions in MEMS, one of the fastest growing segments in semiconductors," said Loke Wai San, Executive Chairman of AEM.



Afore CEO Vesa Henttonen added, "Afore's mission is to power the most sophisticated MEMS factories in the world. Today, our testing solutions already provide unrivaled sophistication, reliability, and low operating costs for MEMS development and manufacturing. As MEMS technology becomes more widespread, Afore together with AEM look to deliver these benefits to a global customer base."