© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Business | February 01, 2018
Qualcomm expands cross-license agreement with Samsung
Qualcomm has expanded its global patent cross-license agreement with Samsung covering mobile devices and infrastructure equipment. The amended agreement is consistent with Qualcomm’s global handset-level licensing practices.
As part of the agreement, Samsung will be withdrawing its interventions in Qualcomm’s appeal of the KFTC decision in the Seoul High Court.
“Qualcomm has enjoyed a strong partnership with Samsung for many years, and we are pleased to further strengthen and extend our relationship through this amended cross-license agreement, alongside our continuing relationship as a key product supplier to Samsung,” said Steve Mollenkopf, Chief Executive Officer, Qualcomm Incorporated.
“We believe this amended agreement provides the foundation for a long-term, stable relationship with Samsung following the KFTC investigation,” said Alex Rogers, executive vice president and president, Qualcomm Technology Licensing. “With our portfolio of leading technology inventions, we are committed to driving growth for the global ecosystem and we look forward to an expanded business relationship with Samsung.”
