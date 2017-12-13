© pichetw dreamstime.com

STMicro acquires Embedded-Systems-House Atollic

STMicroelectronics has acquired software-development tools specialist Atollic.

“The outstanding quality and depth of the STM32 MCU portfolio and its easy-to-use development ecosystem has positioned ST as a leader in embedded systems. That position, and working closely with Atollic for many years as a top Gold Partner, has shown us the professional features and value TrueSTUDIO has delivered to demanding developers and will soon give STM32 developers a major competitive advantage with the availability of the STM32 TrueSTUDIO IDE for free,” said Michel Buffa, Microcontroller Division General Manager, STMicroelectronics.



“As a leading software development tools vendor on the global market, I am delighted to see our tool and highly skilled professional team joining STMicroelectronics, a world leader in the 32-bit microcontroller market,” said Lars-Erik Stenkil, Atollic CEO.



ST has acquired Atollic for a cash payment of USD 7 million, funded with available cash, and a deferred earn-out contingent on certain conditions, which ST currently estimates will be about USD 1 million.