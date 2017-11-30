© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Smith relocates its Guadalajara office

The distributor of electronic components and semiconductors has relocated its Guadalajara sales office. The new location will provide Smith proximity to major local customers and a base of operations for future expansion in the region.

Guadalajara is Mexico’s electronics manufacturing services hub, and Smith’s new office is located i an area that gives greater access to local EMS providers and other customers, allowing increased support and service. Additionally, this location will provide a strategic outreach point to other key Mexican cities as Smith continues pushing its plans for Latin American expansion, the company states in a press release.



“Smith’s growth in this region relies on building long-term relationships with local customers and supporting them with the procurement and service programs they need to succeed,” said Renato Souza, Smith’s Vice President – Latin America. “We will work closely with customers across industries to help them achieve their goals.”