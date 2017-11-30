© vladek dreamstime.com

New contract for Comtech from major space contractor

Comtech Telecommunications' Command & Control Technologies group, which is part of Comtech’s Government Solutions segment, has received a contract from a major U.S. space contractor to source and test space components in support of a critical NASA Program.

This contract is valued in excess of USD 8.0 million and was initially funded in excess of USD 4.0 million.



“We are pleased that this customer has placed their confidence in our space-level parts supply chain management and engineering services,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “We look forward to announcing more contract awards from this customer soon.”