© Teledyne e2v Business | November 29, 2017
Teledyne e2v expands in Asia with new office in Hong Kong
Teledyne e2v has relocated its Asia Pacific headquarters to a brand new facility in the Hong Kong Science Park. The new office enables the group to strengthen its ties with existing business partners and extend its reach to new customers in the region.
Teledyne e2v's Hong Kong office will provide sales, technical and operational support to customers across the Asia Pacific region. In the past decade, Teledyne e2v has established additional sales offices in Japan, Korea and China, Application Support Centres in Beijing and Shenzhen, and a procurement office in Taiwan.
"Asia will remain the world's growth engine, in order to support this we have invested heavily to enhance the customer experience. Our regional expertise in application engineering, sourcing and supply chain management for advanced technology solutions is now unparalleled," said Anthony Fernandez, Vice President of Teledyne e2v Asia Pacific. "We have achieved market-beating growth in Asia over recent years and we expect to accelerate this through the additional portfolios and resources available to us since joining the Teledyne family," Mr. Fernandez continued.
Being part of the I&T ecosystem in Hong Kong will enable the company to forge and strengthen new relationships within the community of innovators, according to Mr. Fernandez.
