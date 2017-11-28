© andreypopov dreamstime.com

TTTech to collaborate with Intel

TTTEch says it will collaborate with Intel to develop FPGA-based TSN solution for industrial automation.

The solution will combine a high-performant Intel SoC FPGA platform with TSN Ethernet IP from TTTech, along with embedded software and drivers. The offering is designed to enable rapid development of TSN-enabled endpoint or switch devices for use in discrete manufacturing, process automation and energy management applications.



The solution will allow device manufacturers to integrate TSN functionality into their products with lower development costs and reduced time-to-market.



“TTTech is working with Intel to accelerate the adoption of TSN by offering a solution that is high-performing and easy to integrate,” said Wolfgang Leindecker, Vice President Sales & Marketing Industrial at TTTech.



Frank Foerster, European sales director of the Intel Programmable Solutions Group, says “As TSN is gaining momentum in many IoT end markets and applications which require dependable and deterministic connectivity at the edge and beyond, we are partnering with TTTech on a turn-key solution which comprises a robust and proven TSN IP solution combined with the flexibility and expandability of our SoC FPGAs.”