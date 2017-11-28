© Infineon Technologies Products | November 28, 2017
Coil on Module for contactless ID documents
The core of electronic ID cards (eID) and passports are powerful and robust security solutions. Security chips in "Coil-on-Module" (CoM) packages offer significant advantages here.
This is a product release announcement by Infineon Technologies. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Infineon Technologies AG is now expanding its internationally proven CoM portfolio with a complete solution for contactless ID documents. The new SLC52 security chip is now available, integrated with the card antenna into a polycarbonate monoblock inlay (Inlam).
Conventional chip packages are welded, soldered or glued to the card antenna. With the CoM package, however, the chip module communicates with the card antenna by radio frequency (RF). The complex mechanical design is no longer necessary, the card itself becomes more robust and production costs are reduced.
CoM packages are already used for numerous payment and eID cards, which function both contact-based and contactless (dual interface). Yet, CoM technology also offers significant advantages for purely contactless eID cards and passports:
However, multi-application cards require more storage capacity and special security structures when it comes to the chip solution. Infineon's SLC52 security chip is particularly powerful and versatile with up to 700 KB of memory, Integrity Guard and an advanced chip architecture. It thus forms the solid foundation of the new and complete contactless card solution. Further information is available at: www.infineon.com/CoM
For more than 25 years, Infineon has been developing and manufacturing chip-based security solutions for payment cards, Government ID applications and the Internet of Things. With a share of 24.8 per cent in 2016, Infineon is again the number 1 in the market for microcontroller-based smart card ICs (IHS Markit, Technology Group, „Smart Cards Semiconductors Report“, July 2017).
- Flexible card layout with world's thinnest module, measuring only 125µm for improved card design and less rigid passports
- Improved robustness for documents with ten years validity thanks to elimination of weak points through electro mechanical card antenna connection
- One-stop-shopping shortens and simplifies the supply chain
- New chip generation for consumer-friendly contactless cards
