Fingerprint cards comments on media speculation

During Thursday morning several articles in Swedish media suggested that Fingerprint Cards (FPC) had received an offer for the company’s shares.

FPC is now responding to the rumors in a press release saying that the company indeed has received a letter regarding the preparation of a possible takeover bid for the company’s shares.



“Since the overall assessment is that the probability for the offer plans being realized is low, the company does not consider that the information constitutes insider information. The company has therefore not had an obligation to independently comment on the information,” Fingerprint writes in the press release while also stating that it will not comment further on the matter unless there is an obligation to do so.