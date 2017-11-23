Aixtron completes the sale of its ALD/CVD memory product line

The company announces that the sale of its ALD and CVD memory product line to Eugene Technology Inc., a US subsidiary of Eugene Technology South Korea was completed as of November 15, 2017.

Aixtron will receive about USD 60 million for the assets being transferred and about USD 11 million for open supplier orders for which it retains the liability to pay.

The U.S. subsidiary of AIXTRON SE situated in Santa Clara, California, will continue to provide sales and support for its continuing businesses.