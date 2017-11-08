© Jenoptik

Jenoptik expands capacity with new class 5 clean room

Jenoptik triples clean room space at its Jupiter, Florida location to address increased global demand for optical systems.

The company has opened a new ISO 14644 Class 5 clean room with topp filtration technology for high-precision optical assemblies to support applications with demanding cleanliness requirements. Additionally, Jenoptik has extended site capabilities by investing in a new thermal vacuum chamber in the clean room. The Class 5 clean room complements the pre-existing ISO 14644 Class 7 clean room and triples the amount of clean room space in Florida.



Jenoptik’s continued expansion in Florida is the direct result of customer volume requirements for the company’s products. This new facility complements the clean room capacity in Huntsville, Alabama.



Jay Kumler, President of Jenoptik Optical Systems in North America, commented, "We are investing in differentiating technologies, advanced equipment and employees, and we are committed to meeting our customers’ expectations for higher levels of cleanliness and contamination control.”