Mouser boosts IoT linecard – signs deal with Rigado

Electronics distributor, Mouser Electronics, has signed a global distribution agreement with Rigado to distribute Rigado’s wireless modules, development kits, and gateways.

Rigado’s suite of edge connectivity solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) enable engineers to design, deploy and scale low-energy wireless architectures, reducing the cost and risk of commercial IoT deployments. The Rigado product line available from Mouser Electronics includes the R41Z and BMD-300 series wireless modules and development kits.