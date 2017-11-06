© TRI Products | November 06, 2017
TRI to feature All-around 3D inspection at productronica 2017
Test Research, Inc. (TRI), the leading test and inspection systems provider for the electronics manufacturing industry will join Productronica 2017 Trade Fair held at Messe München Exhibition Center in Munich, Germany to showcase its latest 3D automated inspection solutions for PCBA manufacturing.
This is a product release announcement by Test Research, Inc.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

Commenting on this year’s lineup at Productronica, TRI’s VP of Sales and Marketing Jim Lin emphasized: “We are eager to showcase how TRI integrates with automated productions and Industry 4.0 environments. Visit TRI during Productronica to learn how far the leading 3D inspection solutions can take your production! ”
Presenting an integrated solution for the PCBA production line, TRI will exhibit the Global Technology Award-winning TR7007QI 3D SPI, along with market leading 2D + 3D AOI solution TR7500QE. Both systems deliver industry leading performance based on CoaXPress Imaging Technology. TRI will showcase its hallmark inline PCBA inspection solution, the TR7600 SIII series CT AXI. Built with CT and high density boards in mind allows the TR7600 SIII series models to rapidly deliver very clear 3D X-ray images using high speed cameras with advanced image processing. TRI will also present the latest in line In-Circuit-Tester Solution, TR5001D SII INLINE and TINY SII INLINE.
Discover how TRI’s complete range of PCBA test solutions works together to bring you maximum value in production line and minimize production costs. Our experts will demonstrate the advantages of TRI’s Industry 4.0- ready smart inspection software and our high performance hardware design can bring to your production.
