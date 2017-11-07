© MicroCare Products | November 07, 2017
MicroCare introduces new ‘green’ cleaning products at productronica 2017
The cleaning experts at MicroCare Europe bvba are presenting their ever-expanding range of ‘greener’ cleaning products at Productronica 2017, including the new Universal Flux Remover and the Tergo™ High Performance Flux Remover.
This is a product release announcement by MicroCare. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
All of the innovative chemistries from MicroCare use unique chemistries and clever packaging to help companies clean PCBs faster, better and at lower cost while meeting ever-more stringent European regulations.
Universal Flux Remover is just one of the many products that has been developed to combine not only exceptional cleaning, excellent economics and to match the environmental expectations required by customers today.
The new aerosol product is a highly effective flux remover. It is a medium-strength flux and paste remover, ideal for cleaning electronics during rework and repair, spot cleaning in assembly operation or in field-service and warranty repairs. It is nonflammable, plastic-safe, completely VOC-exempt, ozone-safe, safe for people and REACH/ROHS compliant. Importantly, it also is TriggerGrip™ compatible, which helps companies save even more.
“MicroCare continually strives to invent products which comply with the new regulations,” commented Scott Wells, MicroCare General Manager – Europe. “Starting January 2018, new F-gas rules apply in Europe. The new Universal Flux Remover is the first PCB cleaner engineered for F-Gas compliance, with an ultra-low GWP of just 1. It is formulated for long-term compliance in every market around the world. Nobody else has a product quite like this.”
Tergo-HPFR-Drum-and-Pail.-600x800.RGB.72dpi.-849.jpgIn contrast, the Tergo™ High Performance Flux Remover is an innovative nonflammable cleaning chemistry designed for automated vapor degreasing systems. Its unique formulation helps companies clean PCBs faster and more thoroughly yet at a lower cost. It also can can be used as a light degreaser removing oils, grease, and light oxidation from finished surfaces.
The product is specifically engineered to clean difficult high-temperature solder pastes and flux residues, including water-soluble (OA) fluxes and removing stubborn white residues, from PCBs. Because the Tergo™ fluid is compatible with existing vapor degreasing equipment, it is an ideal replacement for many older chemistries being phased-out due to environmental, health, safety or economic pressures. Equipment modifications generally are unnecessary.
“Cleaning with the new Tergo™ fluid is much ‘greener’ and more energy efficient than water cleaning systems,” said David Ferguson, Precision Cleaning Product Manager at MicroCare: “This product cleans great, uses less electricity, less floorspace, and fewer people. All this means faster, better and less expensive cleaning, without using a drop of water.”
To find out more about all the newer and greener products from MicroCare, visit the team at Productronica in Munich from 17-21 November, Hall 4, Stand #101.
Universal Flux Remover is just one of the many products that has been developed to combine not only exceptional cleaning, excellent economics and to match the environmental expectations required by customers today.
The new aerosol product is a highly effective flux remover. It is a medium-strength flux and paste remover, ideal for cleaning electronics during rework and repair, spot cleaning in assembly operation or in field-service and warranty repairs. It is nonflammable, plastic-safe, completely VOC-exempt, ozone-safe, safe for people and REACH/ROHS compliant. Importantly, it also is TriggerGrip™ compatible, which helps companies save even more.
“MicroCare continually strives to invent products which comply with the new regulations,” commented Scott Wells, MicroCare General Manager – Europe. “Starting January 2018, new F-gas rules apply in Europe. The new Universal Flux Remover is the first PCB cleaner engineered for F-Gas compliance, with an ultra-low GWP of just 1. It is formulated for long-term compliance in every market around the world. Nobody else has a product quite like this.”
Tergo-HPFR-Drum-and-Pail.-600x800.RGB.72dpi.-849.jpgIn contrast, the Tergo™ High Performance Flux Remover is an innovative nonflammable cleaning chemistry designed for automated vapor degreasing systems. Its unique formulation helps companies clean PCBs faster and more thoroughly yet at a lower cost. It also can can be used as a light degreaser removing oils, grease, and light oxidation from finished surfaces.
The product is specifically engineered to clean difficult high-temperature solder pastes and flux residues, including water-soluble (OA) fluxes and removing stubborn white residues, from PCBs. Because the Tergo™ fluid is compatible with existing vapor degreasing equipment, it is an ideal replacement for many older chemistries being phased-out due to environmental, health, safety or economic pressures. Equipment modifications generally are unnecessary.
“Cleaning with the new Tergo™ fluid is much ‘greener’ and more energy efficient than water cleaning systems,” said David Ferguson, Precision Cleaning Product Manager at MicroCare: “This product cleans great, uses less electricity, less floorspace, and fewer people. All this means faster, better and less expensive cleaning, without using a drop of water.”
To find out more about all the newer and greener products from MicroCare, visit the team at Productronica in Munich from 17-21 November, Hall 4, Stand #101.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments