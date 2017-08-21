© swisslog

Swisslog automates Coca-Cola's Bandar Enstek facility

As part of Coca-Cola Malaysia’s investment of MYR 500 million (EUR 99 million) to expand production capacity at its Bandar Enstek facility, Swisslog has been commissioned to supply a robotic, data-driven automated warehouse.

“I am very excited that we constantly strive to bring the best technology into Malaysia to continue to enhance our environmentally friendly, world-class Halal manufacturing facility,” said Mr. Gareth McGeown, Chief Executive Officer, Coca-Cola Bottlers Malaysia/Singapore/Brunei. “Swisslog was a partner of choice for multiple reasons. Having been in the SE Asian region for over two decades, Swisslog is a well-established provider and has successfully delivered a number of complex and innovative projects in the region. Their deep domain expertise and advancements in industrial robotics and intralogistics enable us to achieve greater operational efficiencies, increased storage capacity and seamless distribution, thereby helping us to deliver at the speed of business."



According to Mr. Koh Seng Teck, Head of Southeast Asia for Swsisslog Warehouse & Distribution Solutions (WDS), “Swisslog has a long-standing relationship with Coca-Cola, having completed a number of successful implementations of several major automated and data-driven intralogistics systems in markets as diverse as China, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. Our partnership is built on a strong foundation of trust and commitment. This project is another indicator of how we are redefining the future of intralogistics solutions and demonstrates the success of our growth strategy in the region. This is our first PowerStore deployment in the SEA region and is a matter of great pride and achievement.”