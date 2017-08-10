Indium launches new solder paste for fine feature printing

© balint radu dreamstime.com

Indium Corporation has released Indium11.8HF-SPR (T5-MC) Solder Paste – a new air and nitrogen reflow, no-clean, Pb-free solder paste designed to meet the fine feature printing requirements of mobile manufacturers.

Indium11.8HF-SPR benefits:

Halogen-free per IEC 61249-2-21 test method EN14582

High-transfer efficiency through small apertures (≤ 0.66AR)

Long stencil life (>12 hours)

Eliminates hot and cold slump to inhibit bridging and solder beading defects

Avoids the potential for HIP and graping defects with a unique oxidation barrier

Indium11.8HF-SPR specifically addresses the move toward type 5 powder. This new solder paste delivers unprecedented stencil print transfer efficiency on the broadest range of processes, while maintaining industry-leading reflow performance.