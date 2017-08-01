© Aixtron

San’an Optoelectronics qualifies Aixtron Showerhead Reactor

Chinese optoelectronics manufacturer San’an has completed the qualification of Aixtron’s Close Coupled Showerhead (CCS) process chamber designed for the production of Deep Ultra Violet (DUV) LEDs.

The new process chamber is based on Aixtron’S CCS technology. It is the first commercially available MOCVD reactor that offers the extremely high process temperatures as needed for the production of DUV LEDs. The enhanced chamber performance facilitates cost-efficient high volume manufacturing of DUV LEDs as used for water and air purification, the company states.



Dr. Ryan Chuo, Vice President of Technology Center, San’an Optoelectronics, comments: „The new Aixtron CCS reactor design is a key enabling factor for San’an producing next generation DUV LED products with higher quantum efficiencies and significantly higher output powers. Already being one of the largest suppliers for LEDs, Aixtron’s newly designed process chamber perfectly supports our strategic targets in the area of DUV LEDs to further strengthen our industry leadership. Therefore, we are very pleased to be the first company to qualify and utilize Aixtron’s new reactor kit.”