NXP spends USD 22 million in Austin and Chandler
NXP Semiconductors is to spend USD 22 million in the expansion of its operations in the United States, enabling the company’s US facilities to manufacture security chips for government applications.
“This initiative advances NXP’s long-term commitment to developing secure ID solutions for federal, state and local government programs in the United States and demonstrates our deep dedication to serving the American market,” said Ruediger Stroh, Executive Vice President of Security and Connectivity at NXP. “The expansion program further positions NXP to deliver solutions for the IoT, connected devices and many other fast-growing applications in the United States as we continue to be a major contributor to the country’s global leadership in the semiconductor industry.”
Steve Adler, the Mayor of Austin, said, “We are excited to see NXP investing in Austin and in the cyber security of our country. We trust this initiative will also secure thousands of jobs and further foster the growth of Austin as a major technology hub.”
NXP R&D manufacturing facilities in San Jose, Austin and Chandler have also undergone a thorough security site certification process to produce Common Criteria EAL6+ SmartMX microcontroller family products.
