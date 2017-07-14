© etal group

ETAL opens R&D centre in the UK following acquisition

ETAL Group, a supplier of magnetic components for power and signal applications, is opening of a new R&D Centre in the southern UK. The establishment follows the earlier acquisition of Grandchain Ltd., a local specialist manufacturer of transformers and wound components.

The new R&D Centre is located in Lewes, East Sussex, and will primarily serve customers with a need for rapid and flexible manufacturing of prototypes and small production batches. The company can also service volumes at the facility, and if need be production can be transferred to one of ETAL’s larger production units in Estonia or Sri Lanka.



“We are experiencing strong demand in all of our prioritised markets and the new R&D Centre will support our European sales team in the ambition to grow our business further,” says Dan Phelan, President of ETAL Group. “We are working hard to be the first choice supplier of high performance magnetic components and by opening a centre for manufacturing of prototypes and custom-made products right here in the UK, we can offer fast, flexible and highly competitive service without compromising on the high quality that our customers expect from ETAL.”



ETAL Group makes up the Magnetics business area within KAMIC Group and manufactures and sells in-house developed high performance magnetic components that are used in AC/DC converters, DC/DC converters and signal applications.