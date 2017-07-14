Portwell announces CMVL-1U12B

© portwell

Portwell, Inc., a world-leading technology innovator in the Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing markets, empowering cloud and data center solutions with innovative network computing platforms, announces the first heterogeneous architecture platform, CMVL-1U12B, for software-defined storage applications.

Product Specification

Product Model CMVL-1U12B X86 Server Module (Optional) Intel® Xeon® processor D (formerly Broadwell-DE) based COM Express® Type 6 Basic Module Support DDR4-2133 MT/s ECC SDRAM on three SO-DIMM slots, up to 48GB ARM®-based Micro Server 12x Marvell® Armada® 3720 dual-core ARM®v8 CPU 1GHz based micro servers 512MB/1GB/2GB DDR4 SDRAM 4GB/8GB/16GB/32GB eMMC storage 2x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet 2x SATA III (6 Gbps) Network Dual redundant Ethernet switch Dual 2x SFP+ (10Gbps) uplink network Dual 4x 1Gbps uplink network System Management 1x Gbps and 1x console management port for switch board 1x Gbps and 1x console management port for BMC PSU 2x 600 Watts 80PLUS redundant power supply Front/Rear Panel Button/Switch/LED 12x HDD/micro-server status LED on front panel Power On/Off switch on rear panel Form factor/Enclosure 1U rack mount form factor 482(w) x 850(d) x 44(h)mm

Developed as a software-defined distributed storage platform, the Portwell CMVL-1U12B, in a space-saving 1U rackmount enclosure, is the first innovative heterogeneous architecture platform equipped with 12 nodes of 64bit ARM® processor based micro server, and is configured with an optional integration of Portwell’s Intel® Xeon® Processor D (codenamed Broadwell-DE) based COM Express® Type 6 Module. Moreover, its distributed scaled out architecture providing unlimited scale-out, flexible and sustainable solution for enterprise network and data center usage. Specifically, its distributed scale-out architecture makes it an ideal hardware platform for software-defined storage applications, such as Ceph and cluster storage system. It aggregates computing node, network bandwidth and storage management without the limitation of its hyper scale.In addition, designed with low-power consumption and no single-point-of-failure, Portwell’s CMVL-1U12B is enabled with a big advantage when compared and competing with traditional motherboard/mainboard based server platform deployed as a software-defined storage system solution. Furthermore, while developed as a ARM®-based micro server platform, CMVL-1U12B is also offered to integrate Intel® server grade CPU based COM Express® Module as an option to embrace the design flexibility in today’s ever-evolving cloud and network computing applications. Last but not least, the Portwell CMVL-1U12B offers out-of-band management ports for switch board and BMC (Baseboard Management Controller) module for easy local and remote configuration and manageability.