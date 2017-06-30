© vishay intertechnology

RCWK0306 Thick film chip resistors deliver increased accuracy

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. introduced a new series of thick film surface-mount chip resistors featuring four-terminal Kelvin connections and high power ratings of 0.33 W in the compact 0306 case size.

This is a product release announcement by Vishay Intertechnology. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

Offering a power density over 3.3x higher than standard devices in the 0603 footprint, Vishay Dale RCWK0306 series resistors are designed to save space and reduce component counts in telecommunications, computer, industrial, and consumer applications.



With their high power density, the devices released today can be used instead of larger high power components or multiple lower power devices. This reduces board space requirements and placement costs while enabling smaller and lighter end products. In addition, RCWK0306 series resistors provide higher reliability than larger thick film devices by reducing the coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE) mismatch with the PCB, thereby lowering solder joint stress.



The resistors' four-terminal Kelvin connection enables greater measurement accuracy with extremely low resistance values from 0.01 Ω to 0.1 Ω and tolerance of 1 %. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the devices feature a metal glaze thick film on high quality ceramic. They are optimized as current sensing resistors in DC/DC converters, voltage regulation modules, and inverters in cell phones, computers, air conditioners, and heat pumps.



Samples and production quantities of the RCWK0306 are available now, with lead times of six to eight weeks for large orders.