© STMicroelectronics Products | June 29, 2017
USB Type-C™ Controllers with Internal Protection to Save Space
STMicroelectronics has introduced two new USB Type-C™ -certified port-controller ICs with built-in protection, which help designers implement interfaces cost-effectively to support their required blend of USB features.
This is a product release announcement by STMicroelectronics. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
These can include power negotiation, managed active cables, and support for guest protocols.
USB Type-C specifies reversible plug orientation and cable direction, which simplifies attaching and powering a wide range of devices. The Type-C connection also consolidates support for all USB features including 480Mbps USB 2.0 and 10Gbps USB 3.1 data exchange, power delivery from 5V/0.5A up to 20V/5.0A, managed active cables that extend connection distance, and alternate mode that even allows guest protocols such as HDMI or DisplayPort to use the same cable. Making things simpler for users requires more complex interface electronics to setup each connection correctly. In addition, the 20V maximum bus voltage (VBUS) for power delivery demands extra protection for low-voltage circuitry.
ST’s new controller ICs simplify choices for designers, with one device dedicated to controlling downstream-facing ports (DFP), and one that can handle either downstream-facing (DFP), upstream-facing (UFP), or dual-role (DRP) use. Both new ICs support Type-C cable-attachment and connector-orientation detection and can operate over a wide supply range of 3V to 22V with no external voltage regulator, saving component count and board real-estate.
Manufactured using ST’s high-performance analog CMOS process, the new USB Type-C controllers combine low power consumption with robust, high-voltage capability. Over-voltage protection up to 22V for the CC lines and up to 28V for the high-voltage pins is also built-in, which prevents damage in the event of accidental short-circuit to VBUS. There is also on-chip discharge circuitry for the VBUS and VCONN power lines, which allows cables to be disconnected safely.
The STUSB4710 DFP controller targets power-source applications such as AC adapters and power supplies, power hubs, docking stations, smart plugs, and displays. The IC integrates all the circuitry needed to negotiate power delivery with connected devices, and can support up to 5 Power Delivery profiles (PDO). Through its embedded Non-Volatile Memory, it is fully customizable and can handle the entire connection setup with no external CPU involvement; hence it can be used directly without any extra software or firmware. In case of multi-port applications (4-port power hub, for instance), an I²C interface allows a parallel connection of multiple STUSB4710 ICs to a microcontroller (MCU) to implement power-sharing algorithms.
The STUSB1602 can manage USB Type-C ports in power sources or devices. On-chip Configuration-Channel (CC) control logic manages the entire connection setup including selecting the VBUS default, medium-current or high-current mode. In addition, the device integrates a protected and programmable 600mA VCONN power switch to support accessories and active cables. The STUSB1602 also implements a USB PD physical layer (including a Bi-phase Mark Coding IP) to support power-delivery software stack implemented by an external MCU. The hardware and the software is USB PD 2.0 certified both as a Sink and a Source. Furthermore, it is compatible with USB PD 3.0 core features and most options. The STUSB1602 supports accessory modes and dead-battery mode.
Prices are from $0.75 for the STUSB1602 to $0.80 for the STUSB4710, in 4mm x 4mm QFN24 package, for orders of 1000 pieces.
The STUSB1602 evaluation board (P-NUCLEO-USB002) includes an STM32F0 microcontroller and a type-C cable and can be ordered for $48.9.
The STUSB4710 evaluation board (STEVAL-ISC003V1) embeds a DC/DC converter and is available for $50.
USB Type-C specifies reversible plug orientation and cable direction, which simplifies attaching and powering a wide range of devices. The Type-C connection also consolidates support for all USB features including 480Mbps USB 2.0 and 10Gbps USB 3.1 data exchange, power delivery from 5V/0.5A up to 20V/5.0A, managed active cables that extend connection distance, and alternate mode that even allows guest protocols such as HDMI or DisplayPort to use the same cable. Making things simpler for users requires more complex interface electronics to setup each connection correctly. In addition, the 20V maximum bus voltage (VBUS) for power delivery demands extra protection for low-voltage circuitry.
ST’s new controller ICs simplify choices for designers, with one device dedicated to controlling downstream-facing ports (DFP), and one that can handle either downstream-facing (DFP), upstream-facing (UFP), or dual-role (DRP) use. Both new ICs support Type-C cable-attachment and connector-orientation detection and can operate over a wide supply range of 3V to 22V with no external voltage regulator, saving component count and board real-estate.
Manufactured using ST’s high-performance analog CMOS process, the new USB Type-C controllers combine low power consumption with robust, high-voltage capability. Over-voltage protection up to 22V for the CC lines and up to 28V for the high-voltage pins is also built-in, which prevents damage in the event of accidental short-circuit to VBUS. There is also on-chip discharge circuitry for the VBUS and VCONN power lines, which allows cables to be disconnected safely.
The STUSB4710 DFP controller targets power-source applications such as AC adapters and power supplies, power hubs, docking stations, smart plugs, and displays. The IC integrates all the circuitry needed to negotiate power delivery with connected devices, and can support up to 5 Power Delivery profiles (PDO). Through its embedded Non-Volatile Memory, it is fully customizable and can handle the entire connection setup with no external CPU involvement; hence it can be used directly without any extra software or firmware. In case of multi-port applications (4-port power hub, for instance), an I²C interface allows a parallel connection of multiple STUSB4710 ICs to a microcontroller (MCU) to implement power-sharing algorithms.
The STUSB1602 can manage USB Type-C ports in power sources or devices. On-chip Configuration-Channel (CC) control logic manages the entire connection setup including selecting the VBUS default, medium-current or high-current mode. In addition, the device integrates a protected and programmable 600mA VCONN power switch to support accessories and active cables. The STUSB1602 also implements a USB PD physical layer (including a Bi-phase Mark Coding IP) to support power-delivery software stack implemented by an external MCU. The hardware and the software is USB PD 2.0 certified both as a Sink and a Source. Furthermore, it is compatible with USB PD 3.0 core features and most options. The STUSB1602 supports accessory modes and dead-battery mode.
Prices are from $0.75 for the STUSB1602 to $0.80 for the STUSB4710, in 4mm x 4mm QFN24 package, for orders of 1000 pieces.
The STUSB1602 evaluation board (P-NUCLEO-USB002) includes an STM32F0 microcontroller and a type-C cable and can be ordered for $48.9.
The STUSB4710 evaluation board (STEVAL-ISC003V1) embeds a DC/DC converter and is available for $50.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments